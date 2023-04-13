Is Andre Burakovsky playing tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights? Latest injury update ahead of April 13 matchup

Swedish winger Andre Burakovsky has been a key player for the Seattle Kraken this season, but he was forced to miss one game due to an injury. However, in the Kraken's previous game against the Vancouver Canucks, Burakovsky earned a power-play assist, hinting that he is here to stay on the ice.

The Kraken are scheduled to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on April 13. Burakovsky was eased back into action in the game against the Canucks, playing just 12:41 of ice time. Despite the limited minutes, he managed to make a significant contribution, setting up Jared McCann's goal with a well-placed cross-ice pass that was tipped by Jordan Eberle.

The 27-year-old winger has been in good form recently, notching up two goals and two assists in his last five games. He has 39 points to his name this season, including 14 on the power play, and has fired 100 shots on net. However, his -6 rating suggests that he could do more defensively.

It's unclear whether Burakovsky will be back at full strength for the game against the Golden Knights. His return will be a welcome boost for the Kraken, who will need to be at their best to overcome a Vegas team that has won four of their last five games.

Burakovsky's speed and skill make him a dangerous player in the offensive zone. His ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates could be crucial in a game that is likely to be closely contested.

A look ay Andre Burakovsky's NHL career

Andre Burakovsky has had an impressive NHL career since being drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2013.

After being selected by the Capitals, Andre Burakovsky played in the Canadian Hockey League for the Erie Otters where he was a teammate of Connor McDavid. Burakovsky scored in his NHL debut with the Capitals and finished with 22 points in 53 games. He also scored two goals in the 2015 playoffs, helping the Capitals advance to the second round.

Over the next few seasons, injuries limited Burakovsky's playing time, but he still managed to put up solid numbers when healthy. In 2018, he played a key role in the Capitals' Stanley Cup run, scoring two goals in the Eastern Conference final and adding four assists in the final.

After the championship, Burakovsky was traded to the Colorado Avalanche where he continued to thrive. In the 2021-22 season, he had NHL career highs in points, goals, and assists, helping the Avalanche win their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001.

Despite his success in Colorado, Andre Burakovsky signed a five-year contract with the Seattle Kraken in July 2022, where he will continue to be a valuable contributor to his team.

