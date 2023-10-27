Is Andrei Svechnikov playing tonight against San Jose Sharks? Latest update on Hurricanes star's injury

Carolina Hurricanes fans can breathe a sigh of relief as one of their star players, Andrei Svechnikov, is set to make his return to the ice. The Russian professional ice hockey winger has been activated off the injured reserve list and is set to join the Hurricanes in their clash against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Svechnikov's return is a welcome sight for the Hurricanes, who have been eagerly awaiting his comeback since his last game on March 11 against the Golden Knights. His absence was primarily due to a knee injury that sidelined him for an extended period.

Despite missing a significant portion of the previous season, Andrei Svechnikov showcased his scoring skills by reaching the 20-goal and 50-point milestones in just 64 games played.

With his injury concerns now seemingly behind him, Svechnikov is expected to play a pivotal role for the Hurricanes in the 2023-24 season.

More on Andrei Svechnikov's NHL career

Andrei Svechnikov was selected second overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2018 NHL entry draft. Svechnikov made a memorable NHL debut on October 4, 2018, despite his team's 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Just one day later, he notched his first NHL point with an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On October 7, Svechnikov achieved a significant milestone by scoring his first career NHL goal during an 8-5 win against the New York Rangers. This achievement made him the first player born in the 2000s to score an NHL goal. His rookie season concluded with impressive stats, including 20 goals, 17 assists, and 37 points, along with 5 points in 9 postseason games.

Svechnikov's sophomore season was a significant improvement, as he scored 24 goals, provided 37 assists, and amassed 61 points.

Svechnikov's playoff contributions were notable as well, particularly in the 2020 Qualifying Round against the Rangers. In Game 2, he scored a hat-trick during a 4-1 victory, marking the first hat-trick in franchise postseason history. On August 26, 2021, Svechnikov signed an eight-year, $62 million contract with the Hurricanes.

Unfortunately, his 2022-23 season came to an early end on March 11, 2023, due to a season-ending knee injury sustained during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite the setback, he appeared in 64 games, accumulating 23 goals and 32 assists for a total of 55 points throughout the season.