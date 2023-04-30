Is Andrew Cogliano playing tonight against the Seattle Kraken? 30 April 2023 NHL Playoffs

Andrew Cogliano, a forward for the Colorado Avalanche, sustained a fractured neck during Friday's Game 6 against the Seattle Kraken. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the unfortunate news, stating that Cogliano will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

The injury occurred during the second period of the game when Cogliano was crushed into the boards by Jordan Eberle in an awkward collision. Despite being able to return for the third period, further medical evaluations revealed the extent of the injury.

It's possible that Cogliano will miss the remainder of the playoffs at a minimum.

As for tonight's game against the Kraken, it's clear that Cogliano will not be playing. With such a serious injury, it's important for him to take the time to heal properly and not rush back into the game too soon.

The team will undoubtedly miss his presence on the ice, but his health and safety should always come first. It remains to be seen how long Cogliano will be out of the lineup and what this means for the team's playoff hopes.

However, one thing is certain that his injury is too severe and it will definitely take time.

A look at Andrew Cogliano's NHL career

Andrew Cogliano began his career with the Edmonton Oilers after being selected with the No. 25 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. He quickly made an impact, recording assists in each of his first two NHL games and scoring his first NHL goal against Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek on Oct. 8, 2007.

The player continued to excel during his time with the Oilers, becoming the first player in NHL history to score an overtime goal in three consecutive games in March 2008. He was also named Edmonton's co-rookie of the year with Sam Gagner in 2007-08, ranking fifth on the Oilers and sixth among NHL rookies with 45 points.

In 2011, Andrew Cogliano began a new chapter in his career when he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks. He had a successful stint with the team, recording his first NHL hat trick in a 4-1 win against the Phoenix Coyotes on Jan. 31, 2012. He was also named the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in his second season with the Ducks.

The player made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Ducks during the 2013-14 season and scored his first playoff goal on April 18, 2014, in Game 2 of Anaheim's first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

He continued to be a key contributor during the 2015 playoffs, scoring three goals and nine points, with a team-leading plus-9 rating over 16 games as the Ducks reached the Western Conference Final.

Midway through his eighth season with Anaheim, Cogliano was traded to the Dallas Stars in January 2019. He continued to be a reliable and hard-working player, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

Andrew Cogliano's career came full circle when he joined the Colorado Avalanche for the 2021-22 season. He reached a milestone by becoming the 18th player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after playing 1,000 games when the Avalanche won their first NHL championship since 2001 with a six-game victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

