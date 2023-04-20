Is Andrew Cogliano playing tonight against the Seattle Kraken? Latest update ahead of Game 2 - April 20, 2023 NHL Playoffs

As the Colorado Avalanche prepare for their second game against the Seattle Kraken, Andrew Cogliano's status is on many fans' minds.

Cogliano, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, has missed the Avalanche's last two games, including Tuesday's playoff opener.

According to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com, the forward is still considered day-to-day, and his availability for tonight's game has not been confirmed. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has expressed hope that Cogliano will be back in the lineup for Game 2, but he has not made any definitive statements.

Cogliano's absence was felt in the first game against the Kraken, as the Avalanche fell to a 5-3 defeat.

During the regular season, Cogliano played in 79 games for the Avalanche, recording 10 goals and 19 points.

Regardless of who is in the lineup for the Avalanche tonight, they will be looking to bounce back from their Game 1 loss and even the series against the Kraken.

A look at Andrew Cogliano's NHL career

Andrew Cogliano has been defined by his remarkable streak of consecutive games played.

During the 2015-16 season, he became just the second player in NHL history to play in more than 700 consecutive games to begin his career, and he would run the streak to 830 games before it ended on January 15, 2018. It was the fourth-longest consecutive streak in NHL history.

Cogliano was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 25 pick in the 2005 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut in the Oilers' season opener on October 4, 2007. He recorded assists in each of his first two NHL games before scoring his first NHL goal against Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek on October 8, 2007.

In March 2008, Cogliano became the first player in NHL history to score an overtime goal in three consecutive games.

Cogliano began a new chapter in his career when Edmonton traded him to the Anaheim Ducks on July 12, 2011. His second season with the Ducks saw him named the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Cogliano also made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut that season. He appeared in all seven games of Anaheim's first-round series with the Detroit Red Wings and recorded his first postseason point with an assist in Game 4.

Andrew Cogliano's tenure with the Ducks included a number of notable achievements, including his first NHL hat trick in a 4-1 win against the Phoenix Coyotes on January 31, 2012. On April 18, 2014, Andrew Cogliano scored his first Stanley Cup playoff goal in Game 2 of Anaheim's first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

After the Ducks, Cogliano was with the Stars (2019-2021) and then the San Jose Sharks (2021-2022), before joining the Avalanche.

Cogliano (1,140 games played) became the 18th player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after playing 1,000 games. This was when he helped the Avalanche win their first NHL championship since 2001 with a six-game victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

