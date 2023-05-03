Is Antti Raanta playing tonight against New Jersey Devils? May 3, 2023 NHL Playoffs

There is some speculation that Antti Raanta may take to the ice tonight against the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs.

Raanta has been a solid performer for the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs, with a .906 save percentage. Although he allowed three goals on 22 shots in the team's Game 5 loss to the Islanders, Raanta has generally been a reliable option for the Hurricanes in the net.

That being said, the team could opt to turn to Frederik Andersen for Game 1 in Round 2. Regardless of who gets the nod between the pipes, the Hurricanes will need a strong performance from their goaltender if they are to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

During the regular season, Antti Raanta posted an impressive 19-3-3 record with a .910 save percentage. The 33-year-old veteran has proven himself to be a capable backup for Andersen, and he has the ability to step up and make key saves when needed.

If Antti Raanta does indeed get the start tonight, he will have his work cut out for him against a talented New Jersey Devils team. However, with his experience and skill, he could just be the person the Hurricanes need to secure a win and take an early lead in the series.

Antti Raanta is a key player for the Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta, born in Finland, is a talented NHL goaltender with a strong work ethic and impressive attention to detail.

He began his professional career in his home country, playing for Lukko and Assat in the Finnish Elite League. In 2012-13, he led the league in goals-against average and save percentage, earning both the Lasse Oksanen Award as the league's best player and the Urpo Ylonen Award as the league's top goalie.

He also helped lead Assat to a championship, earning the Jari Kurri Award as playoff MVP.

Antti Raanta signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and quickly proved himself to be a reliable backup to Corey Crawford. He later played for the New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes before signing with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021.

In the 2021-22 season, he and teammate Frederik Andersen won the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the league.

Raanta went 15-5-4 with a 2.45 GAA and .912 save percentage during the regular season. He took over as Carolina's starting goaltender during the playoffs when Andersen was injured. He finished the postseason with a 6-5 record, a 2.26 GAA, and a .922 save percentage in 13 starts.

