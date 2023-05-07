Is Antti Raanta playing tonight against New Jersey Devils? May 7, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Antti Raanta, the backup goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes, missed Game 2 of the playoffs against the New Jersey Devils due to illness. However, there is some good news for the Hurricanes as Raanta is feeling better on Saturday than he did on Friday, according to Coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Raanta will travel with the team to New Jersey for Sunday's Game 3, but it is still uncertain whether he will play or not. If he does dress for the game, he will likely have to settle for a backup role behind Frederik Andersen, who has been playing exceptionally well in the last three games, only allowing three goals on 81 shots.

He surrendered 13 goals on 139 shots against the Islanders in the first round. If he does play in Game 3 against the Devils, he will be looking to contribute to the team's success in any way possible.

The Hurricanes will be hoping that Raanta's illness is behind him and that he is ready to take to the ice for Game 3. However, even if he is not able to play, they can rely on the solid goaltending of Andersen, who has been a key factor in the Hurricanes' playoff success so far.

A look at Antti Raanta NHL career

Raanta began his career in Finland with Lukko in the Finnish Elite League before joining Assat in 2011-12. Raanta's true abilities were on display during the 2012-13 season, when he led the league in goals-against average and save percentage while also receiving the Lasse Oksanen Award as the league's finest regular-season player.

In 2013, Raanta signed as a free agent with the Chicago Blackhawks, starting his NHL career with the team. Raanta's first NHL start came in November 2013, making 20 saves in a 3-2 victory against the Calgary Flames. He started his NHL career allowing two or fewer goals in each of his first five starts, and later got his first career shutout, making 26 saves in a 1-0 victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Antti Raanta played 14 games with the Blackhawks in 2014-15 but did not make a Stanley Cup Playoff appearance for the champion team. In June 2015, Raanta was traded to the New York Rangers.

After spending one more season in New York, Antti Raanta was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in June 2017. Raanta became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 28, 2021.

