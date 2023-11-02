Is Artem Zub playing tonight against LA Kings? All we know about Senators star's availability | 2nd Nov, 2023

Ottawa Senators' top de­fenseman, Artem Zub, will miss his fifth straight game. He has an upper-body injury and won't hit the ice with the team for tonight's face­off against the LA Kings.

This update, given by TSN Sports' reporter Claire Hanna, extends Zub's non-appearance from the team's line­up that began on Oct. 18.

Artem Zub's injury update

Even though Zub only played four games this season, he left quite an impression, gaining three­ points.

The Senators have felt his absence, as his ability to play both offense and defense has been incredibly missed. With Zub injured, other players have stepped up to meet this challenge.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Senators fans and teammates. CBS Sports reports that Zub might be ready to play again soon. He could join the team when the Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The Senators will be tested against the LA Kings tonight, but the 28-year-old's return will strengthen the Senators' defense and boost the team for the upcoming matchups.

A bit about Artem Zub

Artem Zub, a professional ice hockey player from Russia, has made significant contributions to the sport both domestically and internationally.

Renowned for his exceptional defensive skills, Zub has wowed audiences with his unparalleled ability to thwart opponents and safeguard his team's chances of victory.

Zub's illustrious career kicked off in his homeland, where he played for Amur Khabarovsk and SKA Saint Petersburg.

These teams served as the testing ground for his exceptional talent, catapulting him to the forefront of the Kontinental Hockey Le­ague, widely regarded as one of the premier professional ice hockey leagues in the world.

Beyond his club career, Artem Zub represented Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where he played a pivotal role in securing the coveted gold medal. After making a name for himself in the KHL and international competitions, Zub moved to North America, where he joined the Ottawa Senators.

Despite entering as an undrafte­d player, Zub quickly asserted his worth in the NHL, solidifying his place as an indispensable component of the Senators' defe­nsive lineup. In 181 games, he has scored 12 goals and made 34 assists.

Throughout his career, Zub has consistently shown reliability and effectiveness, establishing himself as a formidable defenseman.