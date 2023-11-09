Is Auston Matthews married? Exploring Toronto Maple Leafs star's relationship status

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has had fans intrigued about his personal life.

Despite his fame in professional hockey, the burning question remains: Is Auston Matthews a married man? The reality is, that there's no clear-cut answer to this query, as Matthews and his girlfriend, Emily Ruttledge, have maintained a veil of secrecy around their relationship.

Matthews and Ruttledge's love story began in 2018 when they transitioned from being longtime friends to romantic partners. Emily, also a native of Arizona, like Matthews, has kept a relatively low profile, much like her NHL star boyfriend. Their privacy is something they hold dear, sharing minimal information on social media.

Emily Ruttledge's academic and professional achievements are impressive. She holds a degree from Pepperdine University and works there as a research assistant, specializing in areas like organizational theory, entrepreneurship and women in leadership. Her academic journey has taken her to esteemed institutions like The London School of Economics and Political Science and Harvard Business School Online.

While it's clear that Ruttledge is a remarkable individual with a bright future ahead, there has been no public announcement regarding her marriage to Matthews.

The speculation surrounding their marital status is intriguing, as they continue to keep their relationship out of the public eye. As of now, their status remains a well-guarded secret, leaving fans and the media with only hints and rumors to ponder.

Auston Matthews' stellar season with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews' season with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been nothing short of captivating. In 13 games, he has found the back of the net an impressive 13 times, while also contributing six assists, bringing his total point tally to 19.

Matthews' scoring prowess was on full display throughout the season. Notably, he netted a stunning hat-trick against the Buffalo Sabres. In another standout performance, he notched up two goals against the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the most recent game against the Senators, Matthews added to his season's accomplishments with an assist, demonstrating his versatility on the ice.