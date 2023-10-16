Is Auston Matthews Mexican? Exploring the ethnicity and nationality of Toronto Maple Leafs star

Auston Matthews is the star center for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is half-Mexican and proudly celebrates his Mexican heritage. He also shares the unique story of his background. While Matthews is best known for his incredible skills on the ice, his journey is equally fascinating off the rink.

On being half-Mexican, Matthews said,

"I'm proud of where I come from, and being half Mexican is something I feel very blessed to be. ... I want to be somebody that kids can look up to from Mexico."

Born in San Ramon, California, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Matthews identifies as half-Mexican. He has warm memories of visiting Mexico with his family during his upbringing, forging a deep connection to his Mexican roots.

Matthews recalls frequent trips to Hermosillo, his mother's hometown, six hours south of Phoenix. It is where he and his sisters would spend quality time with their grandparents.

Matthews said,

“We always enjoyed it, my sisters and I going down there and spending time with them.”

His family owned a ranch roughly two hours away from Hermosillo, where they had activities and animals. This was a stark contrast to their urban life in Phoenix.

Matthews is passionate about inspiring young individuals from diverse backgrounds to try ice hockey. He wants to motivate the children in Mexico, instilling the belief that they can become successful.

A look at Auston Matthews' NHL career

Matthews emerged as the number one pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, establishing him as a potential cornerstone player for the Toronto Maple Leafs due to his extraordinary skills.

During his formative years, Matthews looked up to Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes players like Shane Doan and Daniel Briere for pursuing a professional hockey career.

Matthews excelled at all stages of the sport, setting records with the United States Under-18 team before taking an unconventional route to the NHL. Instead of choosing the traditional path of major junior or college hockey, he developed his abilities during a brief NHL prep season in Switzerland, where he left a strong impression on the ZSC Lions.

In 2016, Matthews made a remarkable NHL debut that made history. He became the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his inaugural NHL game.

Matthews' outstanding performance in the 2021–22 season led to him receiving the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player. This achievement marked the first time a Maple Leafs player had won the award since the 1954–55 season.