Is there bad blood between Keegan Kolesar and Florida Panthers? Exploring Stanley Cup finalists' beef culminating in Ryan Lomberg's KO punch

NHL rivalries often carry the weight of history, and the recent clash between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers was no exception. This matchup marked the first time the two teams faced off since their intense Stanley Cup Final series in June.

Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar was involved in a gritty first-period fight with Panthers Ryan Lomberg. The fight sparked questions about whether lingering animosity from the championship series still existed.

The roots of this feud trace back to the Stanley Cup Final, where Kolesar's legal check on Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk left him injured.

Tkachuk missed the series' crucial moments, including the Vegas' Game 5 clincher, because Kolesar's hit caused a fractured sternum. Microphones also captured Kolesar calling Florida "pretenders" on the bench, which added fuel to the fire.

The recent rematch between the Golden Knights and the Panthers unfolded with anticipation. During the first period, Kolesar and Lomberg engaged in a sudden faceoff that resulted in Lomberg knocking out Kolesar. The latter was rushed to the dressing room.

Despite the setback, Kolesar returned for the start of the second period and contributed an assist to Pavel Dorofeyev's goal.

Lomberg's comments and the Florida Panthers' dominance

Post-game, Lomberg acknowledged the personal nature of the exchange:

"Credit to him for kind of letting me get redemption for last year. He gave me the chance to even the score. He's a pretty tough customer to come back. I think we were all really happy with our game tonight. We were hard."

"We were fast. We were physical when we needed to be, so it's a good one to leave off of on the break."

The Florida Panthers emerged victorious with a 4-2 win, as they played well overall. Tkachuk, who had a history with Kolesar, played a pivotal role in the game, registering two assists. He, however, got into a scuffle with Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo as time expired.

Looking ahead, the tension between the Golden Knights and the Panthers sets the stage for future encounters. The teams are scheduled to face off again on January 4 in Las Vegas, adding to the expectations for the next chapter in this evolving rivalry.