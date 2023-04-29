Is Blake Lizotte playing tonight against Edmonton Oilers? April 29, 2023 NHL Playoffs

As of Thursday, Blake Lizotte has been seen practicing in a regular jersey, indicating that he may be close to returning to the Los Angeles Kings lineup. However, his availability for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers remains uncertain as he is considered a game-time decision.

Lizotte sustained a lower-body injury in Game 2 and has been sidelined for the last three games. In his absence, Gabriel Vilardi has taken over as the third-line center and has been productive, tallying two goals and an assist.

The Kings have not provided any updates regarding the severity of Blake Lizotte's injury, but the fact that he is practicing with the team is certainly a positive sign. Whether or not he will be cleared to play in tonight's game remains to be seen.

If Blake Lizotte is ruled unable to play, Vilardi will most likely continue to center on the Kings' third line. While Lizotte is an important member of the Kings' lineup, Vilardi has stepped up in his absence.

Whether or not Blake Lizotte will play in tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers remains uncertain. Fans will have to wait until game time to find out if he will be able to make his return to the ice.

Blake Lizotte's Return Crucial for Kings as They Fight to Stay Alive Against Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings find themselves in a tough spot after dropping two consecutive games against the Edmonton Oilers in their first-round playoff series. The Oilers' offense has been firing on all cylinders, exposing the Kings' defensive weaknesses and chasing starting goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the net in favor of Pheonix Copley in Game 5.

The Kings have three days to regroup and find a way to repair their defense before Game 6 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. They will need to show resilience and fight to extend their season to a seventh game on Monday in Edmonton.

The Kings made moves to upgrade their skill level, acquiring Kevin Fiala and trading franchise legend Jonathan Quick and a first-round pick for Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov. They did not make these moves to be eliminated in the first round for the second straight season.

The Kings must find a way to slow down the Oilers' offense while still scoring some goals of their own. Due to a lower-body injury, Blake Lizotte's return will be game-time, but if he plays, he might provide a boost to the Kings' lineup.

But regardless of who is in the lineup, the Kings will need to play with urgency and desperation if they hope to extend their season.

The Kings face a must-win situation in Game 6 on Saturday against the Oilers. They will need to reflect on their defensive shortcomings, regroup, and find a way to generate offense if they hope to force a seventh.

