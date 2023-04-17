Is Bo Horvat playing tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes? Latest update ahead of Game 1 - April 17, 2023

Bo Horvat will most likely take to the ice tonight as the New York Islanders face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening game of the playoffs. The skilled forward has been a valuable addition to the Islanders' roster since he was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks earlier in the season. His recent performances suggest that he is hitting top form at just the right time.

In a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on April 8, Horvat played a key role in securing the win by collecting two assists. This followed on from a highly impressive performance in the Islanders' previous game vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, in which Horvat scored a goal and contributed 2 points.

However, it is worth noting that Horvat's offensive productivity has declined since his move from Vancouver. During his time with the Canucks this season, the 26-year-old scored an impressive 31 goals and registered 54 points in just 49 contests. Since his trade to the Islanders, however, he has been limited to just seven goals and 15 points across 28 outings.

A look at the doubt surrounding Bo Horvat and his contribution as a defenseman

Horvat remains a key player for the Islanders as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs. His experience, skill and ability to perform in high-pressure situations make him a valuable asset. His recent performances suggest that he is in excellent form.

Bo Horvat's impact on the Islanders has been felt on both the offensive and defensive ends of the ice. As a key player on the top line, he not only created scoring opportunities but also helped control the puck in all three zones. He was a strong defensive forward, limiting opponents from creating effective shots and creating turnovers with a strong forecheck and backcheck.

Bo Horvat's contribution helped turn the Islanders' defense into one of the best in the NHL. They allowed only 2.60 goals per game since the All-Star Break and 2.55 goals per game in games since March. While his defensive prowess helped the Islanders make the playoffs, his skillset on the offensive end of the ice will be crucial in the first-round series.

As the Islanders prepare to face the Hurricanes in what promises to be a closely-fought encounter, all eyes will be on Bo Horvat as he'll try to perform his best for the team. With his ability to contribute goals and assists, as well as his leadership qualities and experience, he could well prove to be the difference-maker that the Islanders need to secure victory and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

