Is Brad Marchand appearing on Big City Greens? Exploring Bruins star's rumored cameo in Disney's animated TV series

Brad Marchand, known for his skills as a Canadian professional ice hockey left winger and his role as an alternate captain for the Boston Bruins in the NHL, seems to be making an unexpected foray into the world of animated entertainment.

In a surprising turn of events, the official Disney Branded TV PR Twitter account recently shared an intriguing post that left fans buzzing with anticipation. The tweet, accompanied by an eye-catching lineup of names, unveiled the guest cast for the upcoming season of the beloved animated TV series.

Among the star-studded list that includes the likes of Michael Bolton, June Diane Raphael and Tom Green, one name stands out for hockey enthusiasts and Boston Bruins fans: Brad Marchand.

Expand Tweet

According to the tweet, Marchand is slated to appear as a guest in the new season of the Disney animated TV series. As the speculation gains momentum, fans and media outlets alike are likely to keep a close watch for any official statements from both Brad Marchand and Disney Branded TV PR.

Brad Marchand’s professional hockey career debut

During the 2008-09 season, Brad Marchand showcased his impressive scoring abilities as a player for the Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. Among AHL rookies, he ranked second in points, leaving a significant mark on the team's performance.

In 79 games, he managed to score 18 goals and provide 41 assists. This remarkable performance extended into the playoffs, where he contributed seven goals and eight assists in 16 games. Despite a strong effort, the Providence Bruins were eventually eliminated by the Hershey Bears in the 2009 Calder Cup playoffs.

Brad Marchand's exceptional performance caught the attention of the Boston Bruins, particularly during the first six games, where he earned six points. As a result, he received his first call-up to join the Boston Bruins in the NHL. His NHL debut took place on Oct. 21, 2009, during which he assisted in a goal by Michael Ryder against the Nashville Predators.

Although Marchand initially demonstrated his skills, he later faced a challenging period of 11 games without scoring, prompting the Boston Bruins to send him back to Providence. Unfortunately, his scoring touch didn't fully return, as he managed to score only seven goals in 28 games. However, a subsequent successful streak in the AHL, where he scored 16 points in 14 games, earned him a second call-up to the NHL.