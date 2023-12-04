Is Brad Marchand married? Boston Bruins captain's relationship status explored

Brad Marchand, the captain of the Boston Bruins, is one of the most popular entities within the NHL community. The 35-year-old boasts a natural talent and his desire to get better and better each day makes him one of the most competitive lads out there.

Although Marchand is one of the most beloved players in Boston, due to his antics on the ice, he's also arguably the most hated and controversial face among the opposing team's fans.

As a popular figure within the NHL community, fans are always in search of finding out more about the personal life of the Bruins captain. One of the most notable queries among fans is whether the 35-year-old is married or not.

Yes, Brad Marchand is married. He's married to Katrina Sloane and has been together since tying the knot in 2015.

Sloane hails from Rhode Island, U.S., and came into prominence after marrying Marchand. She's a home designer by profession and also owns an apparel store known by the name "Kelvin Sloane."

There is not much information available on how the couple met and who was the first to ask out for a date.

Do Brad Marchand and Katrina Sloane have kids?

Yes, Brad Marchand and Katrina Solane have two kids together. Katrina also has a son from his previous marriage, named Solane, who was born on August 5, 2009.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, whom they named Sawyer, on July 17, 2017. Five years later, in February 2022, the couple's happiness was piqued by the arrival of their youngest child, Rue.

Marchand was drafted 71st overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 draft and has played for a single franchise his entire career. Since making his debut for the mighty Bruins, Marchand has become one of the key players in the organization.

The four-time NHL All-Star played a vital role in helping the Bruins win their sixth Stanley Cup championship in 2011. Following Patrice Bergeron's retirement, Marchand was named the 27th captain of the franchise ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Overall, Marchand, in his 15-year-long Bruins career, has notched up 882 points through 380 goals and 502 assists.