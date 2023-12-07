Is Brad Marchand playing tonight against Buffalo Sabres? Bruins captain's availability after grandmother's death revealed

Brad Marchand returned home earlier this week to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Frances O’Leary, who passed away last Friday. Losing a family member is a profound moment and Marchand made sure to prioritize his family and pay tribute to his grandmother's memory by taking the necessary time off.

According to sports journalist Steve Conroy, it is expected that Marchand will rejoin the team in time for Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Expand Tweet

Marchand’s dedication to his family truly showcases his character and his ability to balance responsibilities with commitments is truly admirable.

As the Bruins gear up to face off against the Buffalo Sabres, seeing their captain back in action will no doubt lift spirits. Marchand’s return to the lineup will serve as a boost for both the team and its supporters.

The Bruins will aim to make the most of his leadership skills and offensive abilities as they continue their campaign in the season.

Brad Marchand’s NHL achievements

Brad Marchand has accomplished a series of feats that firmly establish him as one of the elite players in the NHL.

Back in 2011, Marchand’s dream became a reality when he joined the Boston Bruins in celebrating their Stanley Cup victory. His performance throughout the playoffs played a crucial role in the team’s success.

Brad Marchand earned a bronze medal at the 2005 World U-17 Hockey Challenge. He continued by winning gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship in both 2007 and 2008. His success continued with a gold medal at both the IIHF World Championship and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Marchand has been awarded Elizabeth C. Dufresne Trophies (in 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021) which is an esteemed honor presented annually to the best Bruins player during home games (as voted by associates of the Boston Chapter of Professional Hockey Writers Association).

Furthermore, he received recognition for his community contributions when he was honored with the John P. Bucyk Award in 2012. He was also honored with the Eddie Shore Award on two occasions in 2014 and 2021 which recognizes players for their commitment and perseverance.