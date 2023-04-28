Is Brad Marchand playing tonight against the Florida Panthers? April 28, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Brad Marchand, the star forward for the Boston Bruins, may be taking the ice tonight against the Florida Panthers. Marchand has been an instrumental player for the Bruins this season, and his recent performances in the playoffs have only reinforced his importance to the team.

In Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against the Panthers, Marchand continued his impressive playoff run with a goal and an assist, both of which came on the power play. Despite the Bruins ultimately falling in overtime, Marchand's contributions on the ice were undeniable, and he has now recorded at least one point in every game of the series.

This level of consistency is nothing new for Marchand, who has established himself as a proven postseason performer throughout his career. The forward has amassed an impressive 124 points in just 144 career playoff appearances, further highlighting his ability to perform at the highest level when it matters most.

If Marchand does indeed take the ice tonight against the Panthers, it is likely that he will once again be a key factor in the outcome of the game. His ability to score goals and set up his teammates for success will be critical for the Bruins as they look to secure a victory and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

A look at Brad Marchand's NHL career

Brad Marchand was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He had already shown promise in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he had 66 points in 68 games for Moncton.

After a season split between Val-d'Or and Halifax, Marchand turned professional to play for Providence of the American Hockey League. He made his NHL debut with the Bruins in October 2009 and scored his first point in that game, an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Nashville Predators.

Brad Marchand's first full season came in 2010-11, a season that would end with the Bruins winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1972. He played a major role in the playoffs, scoring 11 goals -- a rookie playoff record for the Bruins -- and finishing with 19 points. In Game 7 of the Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks, Marchand had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 victory.

While the Bruins failed to make the playoffs in 2015-16, Marchand had a breakout season, scoring 37 goals, which ranked sixth in the NHL, and led the team with a plus-21 rating. He followed that up with back-to-back seasons of leading Boston in scoring, before getting a career-high 100 points in 2018-19.

In November 2022, Brad Marchand reached the 800-point milestone in the NHL, joining an elite group of Bruins skaters, including Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Patrice Bergeron, Rick Middleton, and Bobby Orr. He accomplished this feat despite undergoing hip surgery that was projected to sideline him for six months.

Poll : 0 votes