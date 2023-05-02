Is Brandon Montour playing tonight against Toronto Maple Leafs? May 2nd, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Brandon Montour has been in the news for all the right reasons.

In Game 7 of the Panthers' first-round series against the Bruins on Sunday, Montour scored two goals, including one while on the power play. The Panthers won 4-3 in overtime.

He will indeed be available to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The hero of the 7th game will be ready and willing for those who come in front of him.

Midway through the first period, the defenseman scored on a man-advantage, but it was Montour's second goal of the game, where he scored precisely one minute into the third period to knot the score at 3-3 and keep his side in the game, that proved to be important.

The hero in overtime was Carter Verhaeghe. With Florida playing Toronto on Tuesday to open the second round of the playoffs, Brandon Montour will look to continue his impressive regular season, which has seen him score five goals and eight points in seven games against Boston.

Brandon Montour: His career so far

Marc Staal #18 and Brandon Montour #62 of the Florida Panthers

Brandon Montour has 219 points in 454 games throughout seven seasons. In 37 games, he has 11 postseason points as well.

He started playing hockey in Cambridge, Ontario. He, later, joined the Brantford Golden Eagles for the 2010–11 season before playing for the Caledonia Corvairs for one season.

He played for the Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he continued to improve his skills. He also spent a season at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he continued to develop his abilities and became the highest NHL draft pick in school history.

Brandon Montour, who was 21 at the time, made his professional debut with the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL) after the 2014–15 campaign.

He kept improving and was chosen to play in the 2017 AHL All-Star game.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Preview

In the first game of the Eastern Conference second round, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers. On Monday, the teams will clash for the seventh time this year.

During the regular season, the Maple Leafs had a 3-1 record versus the Panthers. The Maple Leafs prevailed 2-1 in overtime in their final game of the regular season on April 10.

Toronto has an overall record of 50-21-11 and a 19-9-4 record in games versus the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are currently ranked ninth in league play with a total of 278 goals (3.4 per game).

