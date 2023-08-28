Is Brandon Sutter related to Darryl Sutter? Exploring relationship between Oilers' PTO signing and former Flames HC

Family connections are common in hockey. One such connection is between Brandon Sutter, a professional ice hockey player, and Darryl Sutter, a well-known figure in the coaching world. As Brandon embarks on a Professional Tryout (PTO) journey with the Edmonton Oilers, it's worth delving into the family ties that link him to the accomplished former Calgary Flames head coach.

The Sutter family, hailing from Viking, Alberta, Canada, has been deeply etched in the annals of the National Hockey League (NHL). Six Sutter brothers, Brent, Brian, Darryl, Duane, Rich and Ron, have been part of NHL history during the late 1970s and early 1980s, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Brandon Sutter, born on February 14, 1989, is part of this storied lineage and continues to add to the family's hockey legacy.

Brandon's journey in the world of hockey began in the major junior leagues, where he played for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Under the guidance of his father, Brent Sutter, who also served as the head coach of the team, Brandon honed his skills and grew as a player. This family connection reflects the Sutters' dedication to the sport.

Intriguingly, the connection goes beyond father and son. Darryl Sutter, the respected Canadian ice hockey coach and former player, is Brandon Sutter's uncle. Darryl is one of the seven Sutter brothers who made their mark in the NHL.

More on Brandon Sutter's uncle, Darryl Sutter

The Sutter brothers are known for their work ethic, determination and contribution to the sport. Darryl, in particular, carved out a remarkable career in coaching after his playing days ended.

Darryl Sutter has been at the helm of various NHL teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. His coaching acumen led the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014, building his status as one of the most accomplished coaches in the league's history.

The news of Brandon Sutter joining the Edmonton Oilers for training camp on a professional tryout agreement adds another layer of excitement to the family story. The Oilers' camp will provide Brandon an opportunity to showcase his skills and potentially earn a spot on the team's roster, continuing the Sutter legacy on the ice.

In a sport that thrives on connections, the Sutter family's story reminds us that hockey isn't just about goals and wins. It's about the bonds that tie players, coaches and families together, creating a legacy that endures through the ages.