Is Cal Foote playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? What we know so far about Devils defenseman's availability

Cal Foote will not be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, as the New Jersey Devils announced the defenseman has been granted a leave of absence. This decision comes amid personal matters that Foote needs to attend to, leading to an indefinite absence from the team.

In a statement released by the Devils on Wednesday, it was confirmed that Michael McLeod and Cal Foote had requested and been granted indefinite leaves of absence from the team. The statement reads:

"Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have each requested and been granted indefinite leave of absences from the team. The club will have no further comment at this time."

Both McLeod and Foote are reportedly among the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team who were asked to surrender to the police to face sexual assault allegations.

Cal Foote's unavailability raises questions about the team's defensive lineup and strategy for tonight's game against the Hurricanes. The Devils may need to make adjustments to fill the void left by Foote's absence, potentially affecting their defensive pairings and overall gameplay.

During the 2023-24 season, Cal Foote has played four games with the Devils, contributing with one assist. Additionally, he spent time with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets, where he registered nine points, including two goals and seven assists, in 24 games.

Foote, who was selected as the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, has accumulated 20 points in his four-year career across various teams, including the Lightning, Nashville Predators and the Devils.

The announcement of Foote's leave of absence brings uncertainty about the duration of his time away from the team. Depending on the length of his absence, the Devils may consider placing him on non-roster injured reserve, opening up a roster spot for potential roster adjustments.

Cal Foote's Devils won 6-5 over the Knights

Tyler Toffoli delivered a stunning performance, securing his second hat trick of the season, as the New Jersey Devils staged a remarkable comeback on Monday night to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 in overtime. Curtis Lazar contributed with two goals, and Nico Hischier also found the net for the Devils.

The Golden Knights, led by Jonathan Marchessault's two goals, Nicolas Roy's goal and two assists, had a 5-3 lead late in the second period. However, Toffoli and Lazar's goals brought the Devils back into contention. Toffoli's overtime goal sealed the victory, marking his sixth career hat trick.

The Devils, missing key players like Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat, displayed resilience in a game described as their most meaningful win of the season.