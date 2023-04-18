Is Cale Makar playing tonight against Seattle Kraken? April 18, 2023, NHL Playoffs

Defenseman Cale Makar will be in the lineup for the NHL playoffs against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. This comes after a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

Makar has been an important part of the Avalanche's success this season, notching five points in his previous five outings before his injury. He also contributed two power-play assists during that span, indicating his importance to the team's special teams unit.

With Cale Makar back in the lineup, he is expected to resume his role as the team's top defenseman and quarterback on the power play.

This should also provide a boost to fantasy hockey players who have him on their rosters, as he is widely considered one of the league's elite defensemen.

The Avalanche have had a successful season thus far, finishing with the second-best record in the league and earning home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Makar's return will only strengthen their lineup and give them a better chance at making a deep playoff run.

It remains to be seen how Cale Makar will fare after his extended absence, but Avalanche fans will be eagerly anticipating his return to the ice. With his skill and ability to make an impact on both ends of the ice, Makar will be a key player to watch in the playoffs.

A look at Cale Makar's NHL career

Cale Makar was drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL draft. He honored his commitment to play at the University of Massachusetts for two seasons.

In his sophomore season, he powered the Minutemen to the Frozen Four for the first time and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (which he ultimately won the following year).

In his rookie season with the Avalanche, Makar won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie after recording 50 points in just 57 games. He also had an impressive playoff run, with 15 points in 15 games.

Makar continued to impress in his second season, finishing as a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman (and was only beaten by Adam Fox of the New York Rangers).

However, it was during the 2021-22 season that Makar truly made history. He set a new Avalanche/Nordiques record for points by a defenseman in a single season. Makar became the first Avalanche/Nordiques defenseman to win the Norris Trophy, and then helped the Avalanche win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Cale Makar's performance in the playoffs was particularly impressive, with 29 points in 23 games. He was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoff MVP.

Makar's performance in the 2021-22 season has cemented his status as one of the NHL's top defensemen, and at just 23 years old, he has a long and promising career ahead of him.

Poll : 0 votes