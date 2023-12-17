Is Cale Makar playing tonight vs San Jose Sharks? Looking at Norris trophy winner's availability

The Colorado Avalanche face uncertainty regarding star defenseman Cale Makar for tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks. Makar was notably absent in Saturday's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets due to a lower-body injury.

This setback came despite Makar's recent return to the lineup after recovering from a previous lower-body injury. Despite missing the Winnipeg Jets game, the talented defenseman had showcased his power in the Avalanche's previous four matchups. In these games, Makar demonstrated his offensive capabilities, accumulating an impressive eight goals and 29 assists.

The lower-body injury that kept Makar out of action on Saturday has raised questions about his availability for the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks. There was very little information provided by the team about the nature or severity of the injury.

The team has yet to confirm whether Makar will be fit to play in tonight's contest and this is expected to be a game-time decision.

Makar's absence on Saturday was felt by the team, and his potential non-participation against the Sharks could pose challenges. The defenseman has been a key contributor this season, amassing a noteworthy total of eight goals, 37 points, 71 shots on net, and 44 blocked shots in just 27 appearances.

A look at Cale Makar's NHL career

Since his debut with the Colorado Avalanche in April 2019, Cale Makar's trajectory in the NHL has been nothing short of extraordinary. His entry into the league was marked by a historic achievement as the first defenseman to score a playoff goal on his debut.

In the subsequent 2019-20 rookie season, Makar continued to astound, earning acclaim as a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist and ultimately securing the honor as the league's top rookie.

The following season saw Makar's prowess on full display, propelling him into contention as a finalist for the prestigious James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the best defenseman in the league).

The pinnacle of Cale Makar's career came during the 2021-22 season, marked by a significant contract extension and a series of record-breaking performances. Achieving his 100th point in just 108 games, he joined an elite group as the sixth-fastest defenseman to reach this milestone.

Makar's stellar play earned him the James Norris Memorial Trophy, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier defensemen. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in guiding the Colorado Avalanche to clinch the 2022 Stanley Cup.