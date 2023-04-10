Is Cale Makar Ukrainian? Looking at the Colorado Avalanche star's paternal ethnicity

Defenseman Cale Makar plays for the Colorado Avalanche. He is one of the best defensemen in the NHL. The 24-year-old was born on October 30, 1998, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Makar was selected fourth overall by the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Draft. His parents are Gary Makar and Laura McGregor. He is of Ukrainian descent on his father's side. Makar was named after former NHL defenseman Cale Hulse, who spent the majority of his career with the Calgary Flames.

Before he was drafted by the Avalanche, Makar played his college hockey at UMass-Amherst. His younger sibling, Taylor, currently plays hockey at the same school.

Makar has an athletic background. His cousin, Mark Logan, played college hockey at the Rochester Institute of Technology from 2015 to 2019. He also spent a season playing professional hockey in France. Former Atlanta Flames center Tom Lysiak was his father's cousin.

Maker has signed two contracts with the Avalanche worth $62 million. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season. The star defenseman has recorded 246 points in 238 regular-season games. He has also amassed 60 points in 55 playoff games.

Cale Makar's junior career

Makar first played with the Crowchild Blackhawks minor hockey program. He split his time in bantam hockey with the Northwest Calgary Athletic Association (NWCAA) Bruins and the Calgary Flames. He also spent time in minor midget with the NWCAA Stampeders.

After returning to the Calgary Flames in 2014-15, Makar recorded 23 points in 34 games and won the Most Valuable Player Award. To be eligible for the NCAA, Makar joined the Brooks Bandits, where he amassed seven points in 20 games.

Cale Makar eventually joined the University of Massachusetts of Amherst on August 29, 2015. During his first season, he recorded a team-best 55 points in 54 games. He also led the Bandits to the AJHL Championship.

In his sophomore season, Cale Makar finished sixth in the AJHL with 75 points (24 goals and 51 assists) in 54 games. He won the league's MVP and top defenseman accolades.

