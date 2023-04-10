Is Calle Jarnkrok playing tonight against the Florida Panthers? Latest injury update ahead of matchup on April 10

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be without winger Calle Jarnkrok for their game against the Florida Panthers on Monday evening. Jarnkrok missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury and did not practice with the team on Sunday.

According to David Alter of Sports Illustrated, Jarnkrok's status for Monday's matchup is questionable. The 31-year-old Swede has been a solid contributor for the Maple Leafs this season, tallying 19 goals and 37 points in 71 games.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Jarnkrok's availability, the Maple Leafs received some good news on Sunday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed that Jarnkrok had undergone an MRI that came back clean. This suggests that the injury is not serious and that Jarnkrok could be back in the lineup soon.

For now, it seems likely that Wayne Simmonds will remain in the lineup if Jarnkrok is unable to play. Simmonds has played well in a bottom-six role for the Maple Leafs this season, providing strong defense.

The Maple Leafs will be hoping to have Jarnkrok back in the lineup as soon as possible as they look to secure a playoff spot in the tough Atlantic Division.

Calle Jarnkrok's performance this NHL 2022-23 season

Calle Jarnkrok has been a valuable addition to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022-23 NHL season. In 71 games, Jarnkrok has tallied 19 goals and 18 assists, for a total of 37 points. He has also contributed 104 shots on goal and has a shooting percentage of 18.3%.

Jarnkrok, a 31-year-old winger from Sweden, joined the Maple Leafs last year. He has quickly established himself as a key player for the Maple Leafs, providing a strong offensive presence and solid two-way play.

One of Calle Jarnkrok's strengths this season has been his ability to score goals. He ranks fifth on the team in goals scored. Jarnkrok has been particularly effective on the power play, where he has scored three goals and added three assists.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Jarnkrok has also been a solid playmaker for the Maple Leafs. He ranks seventh on the team in assists and has shown an ability to set up his teammates.

Calle Jarnkrok's contributions to the Maple Leafs extend beyond the scoresheet, however. He has been a responsible defensive player, ranking second among Maple Leafs forwards in blocked shots with 35. He has also been effective on penalty kills, where he has contributed two shorthanded goals.

