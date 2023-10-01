Is Chris Snow related to Garth Snow? Exploring relationship between former Flames and Isles execs

Chris Snow was a beloved figure in the hockey world. His battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) inspired and touched the hearts of many, making his contributions to the sport even more meaningful.

Meanwhile, Garth Snow had his distinguished career, initially as a professional hockey goaltender and later in various front-office positions within the NHL. Both men's impressive resumes and shared affiliation with the sport naturally led to assumptions that they might be related.

However, despite their similar last names and involvement in the hockey community, it's important to clarify that they are not brothers. Speculation about familial connections often arises when individuals with the same last name occupy similar professional spaces. In this case, the shared involvement of Chris and Garth Snow in the hockey world only fueled the belief that they might be brothers. However, it is crucial to note that there is no confirmed familial relationship between the two.

Chris Snow passes away from ALS at 42

Chris Snow, the Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager for the Calgary Flames, passed away at 42 after a hard-fought battle with ALS. His wife, Kelsie, shared the news on social media, expressing their decision to donate his organs.

Snow was given only one year to live when diagnosed with ALS in 2019 but continued to work for the Flames, where he played a pivotal role in the team's analytics department.

Snow's advocacy for ALS awareness and research, along with his family's openness about their journey, garnered widespread support. They used social media, a blog and a podcast to share their experiences and raise funds for the cause.

In a touching moment at the 2022 NHL Awards, Snow and his family presented the Norris Trophy to the best defenseman. Their story served as a reminder of the challenges posed by ALS and the importance of supporting those affected.

Throughout his career, Snow transitioned from sports writing to team management, previously working with the Minnesota Wild and contributing to NHL.com.

Snow's enduring commitment to his work and family, and raising awareness for ALS left a profound impact on the hockey community, and he will be remembered as an inspiration to many.