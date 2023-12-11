"Is Cole Caufield hurt again": Fans speculate $62,800,000 Canadiens forward's injury after one point in last five games

Cole Caufield's performance has continued to be subpar this season, which has resulted in Montreal Canadiens fans speculating whether the forward is injured once again.

The Habs lost 2-1 to the Nashville Predators at home on Sunday night. Caufield, who is on a massive $62.8 million deal with the team, registered two shots on target but failed to convert either.

What is concerning for the 22-year-old forward is his performance in the last five games. Cole Caufield has been struggling to find his form lately, as he has only accumulated a single point in his last five outings for the Habs.

Caufield, being the top forward for the Habs, has seen a decline in his productivity on the offense, which has resulted in several fans speculating whether the injury concerns have once again come back to haunt the forward.

Here's what fans on X, formerly called Twitter, had to say on Caufield's recent struggles to find his form. One tweeted:

"is caufield hurt again? dudes playing scared all game"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Caufield is the second-leading goal scorer for the Habs this season. The 22-year-old Mosinee, Wisconsin, USA native has notched up 20 points through seven goals and 13 assists in 28 games. He's averaging 18:47 minutes of ice time.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 27 points after 28 games. They are in dire need of goals from Caufield up front as they attempt for a playoff spot.

Cole Caufield and Montreal Canadiens lose to Nashville Predators at home

On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Nashville Predators (15-13-0) at Bell Centre. The Preds thwarted the home side with a 2-1 win.

In the first period, Colton Sissons put the Predators up 1-0 after scoring a powerplay goal at the 11:41 mark. This was the only goal scored in the first period.

In the second period, Sissons scored his second, which stood out as the winner for the visitors as the Habs were able to score only once, courtesy of Jake Evan.

Cole Caufield will look to end his scoring drought when the Habs face the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.