"Is Colorado East?" - Tomas Tatar joining Avalanche has fans trolling Elliotte Friedman over failed prediction

In a surprising turn of events, Tomas Tatar has made headlines not only for his new one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche but also for fans playfully trolling hockey insider Elliotte Friedman. The saga began when Friedman, co-host of the popular "32 Thoughts" podcast, shared intriguing insider updates on Tomas Tatar's situation, setting off a chain of events that left fans amused.

Friedman's tweet, stating that Tatar had switched agents and was "believed to be leaning somewhere east," had fans speculating about Tatar's next move. However, the recent announcement of Tatar signing with the Colorado Avalanche for an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $1.5 million caught many off guard.

The change in representation, often seen as a sign of a player exploring new opportunities or seeking fresh perspectives in their career, fueled further speculation. It seemed that Tatar was indeed considering various options, but ultimately, he chose to head west to Colorado.

Hockey fans, always quick to engage in good-natured banter, couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at Friedman's prediction, with some lighthearted trolling on social media.

In the end, Tatar's decision to join the Avalanche has left fans alike with a valuable reminder. In the unpredictable world of professional sports, even the most well-informed predictions can sometimes take a sharp turn on the ice.

Tomas Tatar adding scoring depth and experience to the Avalanche Lineup

Tomas Tatar's addition to the Colorado Avalanche lineup is poised to provide a significant boost to the team's offensive depth as they prepare for the upcoming season. With a one-year deal, Tatar brings experience, consistency, and scoring prowess to an already formidable roster.

At 32 years old, Tatar arrives with a track record of performance, having notched 20 goals and 48 points during the regular season with the New Jersey Devils. His ability to find the back of the net consistently over his NHL career, totaling 211 goals and 455 points in 783 regular-season games, makes him a valuable asset for the Avs.

Tatar's versatility is a key asset, as he can slot into the middle six forward positions, providing scoring depth across multiple lines. Additionally, his commitment to playing a two-way game ensures he contributes at both ends of the ice, making him a well-rounded player.

With Tatar joining the likes of Ryan Johansen, Ross Colton, Miles Wood, Jonathan Drouin, and other newcomers, the Avalanche's forward lines appear stacked with talent and depth. His presence should bolster the team's chances of success in the regular season and beyond, as he brings experience from 52 playoff appearances and a proven ability to light the lamp.

As a seven-time 20-goal scorer, Tomas Tatar's signing reaffirms the Avalanche's commitment to contending for the Stanley Cup. The fans can expect his impact to be felt throughout the lineup in the upcoming season.