Is Connor Bedard playing in Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild game at 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Tournament?

The question on everyone's mind is, is Connor Bedard playing in the Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks game at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Tournament?

Yes, Connor Bedard will play.

The 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Tournament is in full swing, and hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks prospects.

One name that has garnered significant attention leading up to the game is Connor Bedard, a highly-touted prospect with a bright future in the NHL.

Here's a look at the expected lineups for both teams in this crucial showdown:

MINNESOTA WILD

30 Jesper Wallstedt

35 Harrison Meneghin

92 Chase Coward

41 Simon Johansson

43 Hunter Haight

45 Ryan O'Rourke

48 Daemon Hunt

51 Landon Kosior

56 Gavin Hain

57 Brett Budgell

58 Riley Heidt

59 Louis Boudon

62 Casey Dornbach

63 Maxim Cajkovic

67 Carson Latimer

68 Rasmus Kumpulainer

71 Carson Lambos

73 Kyle Masters

74 Sammy Walker

75 Ben Brinkman

78 Servac Petrovsky

80 Pavel Novak

81 Roman Kukumberg

82 David Spacek

84 Kalem Parker

86 Ryan McGuire

Others

Head Coach: Brett McLean

Assistant Coach: Ben Simon

Assistant Coach: Patrick Dwyer

Goaltending Coach: Richard Bachman

Video Coach: Ray Sylvester

Director of Player Development: Brad Bombardir

Asst. Director of Player Development: Matt Hendricks

Player Development Coach: Cody McLeod

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

29 Drew Commesso 80 Mitchell Weeks

26 Antti Saarela

28 Colton Dach

36 Ryder Rolston

38 Ethan Del Mastro

42 Nolan Allan

44 Wyatt Kaiser

46 Louis Crevier

49 Lucas Romeo

53 Marcel Marcel

54 Lucas Brenton

55 Kevin Korchinski

57 Andrew Perrott

64 Alex Pharand

67 Samuel Savoie

68 Martin Misiak

74 Ryan Gagnier

75 Jiri Felcman

76 Nick Lardis

78 Gavin Hayes

91 Paul Ludwinski

98 Connor Bedard

Others

Head Coach: Anders Sorensen

Assistant Coach: Jared Nightingale

Assistant Coach: Rob Klinkhammer

Development Goalie Coach: Matt Smith

Video Coach: John Lehmann

Connor Bedard's hat trick in the first prospect's game

Connor, the 2023 first-overall Draft pick, made an impressive debut for the Chicago Blackhawks at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, securing a hat trick in a commanding 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Bedard's first goal came on the power play in the second period, showcasing his pinpoint accuracy with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle in St. Paul, Minn. He continued with a second goal in the third period, where he skillfully maneuvered around the Blues' defense to fire another lightning-quick wrister into the top corner, once again on a power play.

Bedard's hat trick served as a noteworthy introduction to the Blackhawks, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and NHL goaltenders.