Is Connor Bedard playing in Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild game at 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Tournament?

The question on everyone's mind is, is Connor Bedard playing in the Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks game at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Tournament?
Yes, Connor Bedard will play.
The 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Tournament is in full swing, and hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks prospects.
One name that has garnered significant attention leading up to the game is Connor Bedard, a highly-touted prospect with a bright future in the NHL.
Here's a look at the expected lineups for both teams in this crucial showdown:
MINNESOTA WILD
- 30 Jesper Wallstedt
- 35 Harrison Meneghin
- 92 Chase Coward
- 41 Simon Johansson
- 43 Hunter Haight
- 45 Ryan O'Rourke
- 48 Daemon Hunt
- 51 Landon Kosior
- 56 Gavin Hain
- 57 Brett Budgell
- 58 Riley Heidt
- 59 Louis Boudon
- 62 Casey Dornbach
- 63 Maxim Cajkovic
- 67 Carson Latimer
- 68 Rasmus Kumpulainer
- 71 Carson Lambos
- 73 Kyle Masters
- 74 Sammy Walker
- 75 Ben Brinkman
- 78 Servac Petrovsky
- 80 Pavel Novak
- 81 Roman Kukumberg
- 82 David Spacek
- 84 Kalem Parker
- 86 Ryan McGuire
Others
- Head Coach: Brett McLean
- Assistant Coach: Ben Simon
- Assistant Coach: Patrick Dwyer
- Goaltending Coach: Richard Bachman
- Video Coach: Ray Sylvester
- Director of Player Development: Brad Bombardir
- Asst. Director of Player Development: Matt Hendricks
- Player Development Coach: Cody McLeod
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
- 29 Drew Commesso 80 Mitchell Weeks
- 26 Antti Saarela
- 28 Colton Dach
- 36 Ryder Rolston
- 38 Ethan Del Mastro
- 42 Nolan Allan
- 44 Wyatt Kaiser
- 46 Louis Crevier
- 49 Lucas Romeo
- 53 Marcel Marcel
- 54 Lucas Brenton
- 55 Kevin Korchinski
- 57 Andrew Perrott
- 64 Alex Pharand
- 67 Samuel Savoie
- 68 Martin Misiak
- 74 Ryan Gagnier
- 75 Jiri Felcman
- 76 Nick Lardis
- 78 Gavin Hayes
- 91 Paul Ludwinski
- 98 Connor Bedard
Others
- Head Coach: Anders Sorensen
- Assistant Coach: Jared Nightingale
- Assistant Coach: Rob Klinkhammer
- Development Goalie Coach: Matt Smith
- Video Coach: John Lehmann
Connor Bedard's hat trick in the first prospect's game
Connor, the 2023 first-overall Draft pick, made an impressive debut for the Chicago Blackhawks at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, securing a hat trick in a commanding 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
Bedard's first goal came on the power play in the second period, showcasing his pinpoint accuracy with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle in St. Paul, Minn. He continued with a second goal in the third period, where he skillfully maneuvered around the Blues' defense to fire another lightning-quick wrister into the top corner, once again on a power play.
Bedard's hat trick served as a noteworthy introduction to the Blackhawks, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and NHL goaltenders.