Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Detroit Red Wings? | 3rd October | 2023 NHL Preseason

Connor Bedard fans should be ready for an exciting showdown, as the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL preseason. The real buzz surrounds one name: Connor Bedard. The young phenom is ready to take the ice, and Blackhawks fans can't wait to see what he'll bring to the game.
The Blackhawks are looking for redemption after a recent loss to the Red Wings. They're back on home ice at the United Center on Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all the action on NBCSCH or listen in on WGN radio.
In their previous preseason matchup, the Blackhawks faced off against the Red Wings in Detroit and suffered a 6-1 defeat. Despite the outcome, there were some standout moments. Defenseman Louis Crevier notched his first goal of the preseason and made his presence felt with a hit and a blocked shot. Forward Jason Dickinson, playing in his first preseason game, contributed with an assist.
On the defensive front, Wyatt Kaiser led all Chicago skaters with an impressive 23 minutes and 10 seconds of ice time and managed to fire off three shots on goal. But all eyes are on the young star, Connor Bedard, who led all Blackhawks with four shots. Bedard's potential is undeniable, and his performance in the preseason is highly anticipated.
The preseason is an essential time for teams to fine-tune their rosters and strategies before the official NHL season begins. It's also a chance for young talents like Bedard to showcase their skills and make a case for a spot on the regular-season roster.
With high expectations and excitement surrounding Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks vs. Red Wings preseason game promises to be a thrilling contest.
Don't miss the chance to see this young hockey prodigy in action as he continues to make his mark on the NHL.
Connor Bedard in the lineup for the game between the Blackhawks and the Red Wings
FORWARDS
- 98 Connor Bedard
- 16 Jason Dickinson
- 8 Ryan Donato
- 58 MacKenzie Entwistle
- 17 Nick Foligno
- 70 Cole Guttman
- 71 Taylor Hall
- 90 Tyler Johnson
- 14 Boris Katchouk
- 94 Corey Perry
- 11 Taylor Raddysh
- 27 Lukas Reichel
DEFENSEMEN
- 4 Seth Jones
- 44 Wyatt Kaiser
- 55 Kevin Korchinski
- 5 Connor Murphy
- 41 Isaak Phillips
- 72 Alex Vlasic
GOALIES
- 34 Petr Mrazek
- 30 Jaxson Stauber