Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Detroit Red Wings? | 3rd October | 2023 NHL Preseason

Connor Bedard fans should be ready for an exciting showdown, as the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL preseason. The real buzz surrounds one name: Connor Bedard. The young phenom is ready to take the ice, and Blackhawks fans can't wait to see what he'll bring to the game.

The Blackhawks are looking for redemption after a recent loss to the Red Wings. They're back on home ice at the United Center on Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all the action on NBCSCH or listen in on WGN radio.

In their previous preseason matchup, the Blackhawks faced off against the Red Wings in Detroit and suffered a 6-1 defeat. Despite the outcome, there were some standout moments. Defenseman Louis Crevier notched his first goal of the preseason and made his presence felt with a hit and a blocked shot. Forward Jason Dickinson, playing in his first preseason game, contributed with an assist.

On the defensive front, Wyatt Kaiser led all Chicago skaters with an impressive 23 minutes and 10 seconds of ice time and managed to fire off three shots on goal. But all eyes are on the young star, Connor Bedard, who led all Blackhawks with four shots. Bedard's potential is undeniable, and his performance in the preseason is highly anticipated.

The preseason is an essential time for teams to fine-tune their rosters and strategies before the official NHL season begins. It's also a chance for young talents like Bedard to showcase their skills and make a case for a spot on the regular-season roster.

With high expectations and excitement surrounding Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks vs. Red Wings preseason game promises to be a thrilling contest.

Don't miss the chance to see this young hockey prodigy in action as he continues to make his mark on the NHL.

Connor Bedard in the lineup for the game between the Blackhawks and the Red Wings

FORWARDS

98 Connor Bedard

16 Jason Dickinson

8 Ryan Donato

58 MacKenzie Entwistle

17 Nick Foligno

70 Cole Guttman

71 Taylor Hall

90 Tyler Johnson

14 Boris Katchouk

94 Corey Perry

11 Taylor Raddysh

27 Lukas Reichel

DEFENSEMEN

4 Seth Jones

44 Wyatt Kaiser

55 Kevin Korchinski

5 Connor Murphy

41 Isaak Phillips

72 Alex Vlasic

GOALIES

34 Petr Mrazek

30 Jaxson Stauber

