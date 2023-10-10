Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against Pittsburgh Penguins? | 10th October | 2023/24 NHL season

Hockey fans, mark your calendars, as the highly anticipated debut of Connor Bedard in the NHL is set to happen tonight. The Chicago Blackhawks have officially confirmed that the young phenom will be in the lineup for the opening night of the 2023/24 NHL season.

The Blackhawks released their official roster on Twitter, revealing that Bedard will be sharing the ice with established veterans and promising talents. His inclusion on the roster marks a significant moment for the franchise as they embark on the Connor Bedard era.

Expand Tweet

The forward roster for the Blackhawks showcases a blend of experience and youth, with names like Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Corey Perry alongside budding stars like Lukas Reichel and Cole Guttman. Connor Bedard, being a standout young player, adds a layer of excitement to this already promising lineup.

Facing off against none other than Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, this game promises to be a thrilling matchup. The clash of generations between Bedard and Crosby adds an extra layer of intrigue, making it a must-watch for hockey enthusiasts.

For those eager to catch the game, The match will be nationally broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, for those who prefer to stream the action, ESPN+ and the ESPN app offer convenient options for live viewing.

A look at Connor Bedard's impressive WHL journey

In 2020, Hockey Canada granted Connor Bedard exceptional status, allowing him to join the Regina Pats in the WHL, marking the first time such a decision was made in the league's history.

During his rookie season, he impressed with 28 points in just 15 games, earning him the titles of WHL's East Division Rookie of the Year and the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

In the 2021-22 season, Bedard made history by becoming the youngest player to score 50 goals in a WHL season, ultimately amassing an impressive 100 points at the age of 16. His presence generated significant excitement leading up to the 2022 NHL entry draft.

During the 2022-23 season, Bedard's remarkable points streak propelled him to the top of the WHL's scoring leaderboard, drawing substantial crowds to Pats' games. He concluded the season with an astonishing 71 goals and 72 assists, securing both the Bob Clarke Trophy and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

In the WHL playoffs, Bedard continued to display his exceptional skills, contributing to the Pats' success. His outstanding performance at the 2023 NHL entry draft confirmed his status as the top prospect when the Chicago Blackhawks selected him as the first overall pick.

He celebrated his 18th birthday by signing an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks.