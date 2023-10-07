Is Connor Bedard playing tonight against St. Louis Blues? | 7th October | 2023 NHL Preseason

The excitement is building as fans of Connor Bedard eagerly await the 2023 NHL preseason finale, which will see the Chicago Blackhawks squaring off against the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. The burning question that's been on everyone's minds is whether Connor Bedard will be taking the ice tonight.

Well, the answer is a definitive no. According to the roster details released by the Blackhawks' official Twitter account, Connor Bedard will not be participating in tonight's game.

In their most recent preseason matchup, the Blackhawks faced off against the Minnesota Wild, putting up a valiant effort but ultimately falling short in a 3-2 shootout decision at the United Center. Notable contributions came from experienced forwards Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, both of whom managed to find the back of the net.

Taylor Hall, in particular, delivered an impressive performance, amassing four points (1G, 3A) in just three preseason games, trailing only behind Connor Bedard, who showcased his prowess with an impressive five points (1G, 4A) in the same number of games.

Looking forward, Fans can expect Connor Bedard's presence when the Blackhawks kick off their 2023 season with a demanding five-game road trip. This grueling stretch will take them through Pittsburgh, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, and Colorado, with the season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins scheduled for Tuesday, October 10th, at 7:00 p.m. CT in Pittsburgh.

While Connor Bedard's absence on the ice is disappointing for fans, there's still much excitement surrounding the rising star in the NHL, and spectators eagerly await what the future holds for him.

A look at Connor Bedard's NHL journey

Granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada in 2020, he joined the WHL's Regina Pats, becoming the first-ever player to have done so in the league. As a rookie, his 28 points in just 15 games earned him the WHL's East Division Rookie of the Year and the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

The 2021-22 season saw Bedard make history as the youngest player to score 50 goals in a WHL season. He finished with 100 points, a remarkable feat for a 16-year-old. His presence at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft generated immense excitement.

In the 2022-23 season, Bedard's points streak catapulted him to the top of the WHL's scoring charts. His influence extended beyond the ice, drawing large crowds to Pats' games. He finished with a jaw-dropping 71 goals and 72 assists, winning the Bob Clarke Trophy and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

In the WHL playoffs, Bedard showcased his skill, helping the Pats advance. The 2023 NHL Entry Draft solidified his status as the top prospect, with the Chicago Blackhawks selecting him as the first overall pick. He signed an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on his 18th birthday.