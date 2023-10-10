Is Connor Bedard related to Jim Bedard? Blackhawks star rookie's family tree explored

As the hockey world eagerly awaits the debut of Connor Bedard with the Chicago Blackhawks, there's more to the story than just his meteoric rise to stardom. Apart from his incredible talents on the ice, a fascinating family connection ties him to a piece of hockey history.

Bedard, born on July 17, 2005, is considered one of the best prospects of his generation. He achieved a remarkable milestone when the Chicago Blackhawks selected him as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, solidifying his status as a future star in the league.

But what adds a unique layer to Connor's story is his family's hockey legacy. He is the great-great nephew of James Leo Bedard, a Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman who made his mark in the NHL during the late 1940s and early 1950s. James Bedard played 22 games in the National Hockey League with the Chicago Black Hawks (now known as the Chicago Blackhawks) during the 1949–50 and 1950–51 seasons.

James Bedard's career spanned from 1948 to 1958, with most of his playing time dedicated to the New Westminster Royals of the Western Hockey League. While his NHL career was relatively short, he left a lasting impression on the ice.

Connor Bedard's journey from WHL Star to Chicago Blackhawks

In March 2020, Connor Bedard gained exceptional status, allowing him to enter the Canadian Hockey League a year early. He was selected first overall by the Regina Pats in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, becoming the first WHL player with exceptional status.

His rookie season in the WHL saw Bedard amass 28 points in just 15 games, earning him accolades as the East Division Rookie of the Year and the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL's Rookie of the Year. In the 2021-22 season, Bedard became the youngest player to score 50 goals in a WHL season, finishing with 51 goals and 100 points.

Bedard's presence drew large crowds as he led the WHL in scoring despite a brief absence from the World Junior Championships. Despite media discussions about trading him, Bedard remained committed to the Regina Pats.

In the 2022-23 season, his return from the World Junior Championships elevated his national profile, leading to record attendance. Bedard finished with 71 goals and 143 points, earning the Bob Clarke Trophy and Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL's leading scorer and player of the year.

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard first overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, marking his official entry into the NHL with a three-year contract signed on his 18th birthday.