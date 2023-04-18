Is Connor Hellebuyck playing tonight against Vegas Golden Knights? April 18, 2023, NHL Playoffs

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be playing in tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck started for the second straight night and the third time in four days in his previous game. He is expected to be in top form tonight for the Winnipeg Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck's impressive performance last week against the Minnesota Wild secured the Jets' playoff berth. The 29-year-old goaltender saved 33 of 34 shots in a 3-1 victory, bringing his season record to 37-25-2. He had a 2.49 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage across 64 games.

It's worth noting that Hellebuyck has been a key player for the Jets this season, leading the team to the playoffs with his consistent performances. As such, it's not surprising that he would want to continue playing tonight and maintain his momentum.

That being said, David Rittich may get a chance to start on Thursday to give Hellebuyck a well-deserved breather.

For now, however, all eyes will be on Hellebuyck as he looks to lead the Jets to another victory in tonight's game against the Golden Knights.

A look at Connor Hellebuyck's NHL career

Connor Hellebuyck's journey to the NHL began with the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League for the 2011-12 season.

He wasn't even on the NHL central scouting list of the top 36 North American goalies eligible for the 2012 NHL draft. Nevertheless, the Winnipeg Jets took a chance on him and selected him in the fifth round at No. 130.

Before joining the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck played two superb seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, winning consecutive Hockey East championships and the inaugural Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in NCAA Division I in 2014.

Hellebuyck made his NHL debut on November 27, 2015 against the Minnesota Wild, and won his first game.

He had a breakout season in 2018-19, tying for the NHL lead with 44 wins and helping the Jets advance to the Western Conference final. His impressive performances earned him a spot in the NHL's Second-Team All-Star and his first All-Star Game appearance.

But it was in the 2019-20 season that Hellebuyck truly shone. He won the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goalie, becoming the first Jet in history to receive the honor.

