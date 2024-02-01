  • home icon
  • Is Connor McDavid competing in NHL Fastest Skater event? Full lineup for 2024 All-Star skill competition reveal 

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 01, 2024 15:09 GMT
Connor McDavid is one of 12 players competing in the Skills Competition in the NHL All-Star weekend on Friday.

The NHL revamped the skills competition this year, with the 12 All-Stars to compete in four of the first six events. The top eight will advance to the seventh event, the shootout.

Following that, the top six point-getters will advance to the final event, the obstacle course, which will include all skills and be worth double the points. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says that the league wanted to do something different for the skills competition:

“We wanted to do something that the players would have fun with and want to participate in,” Bettman said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Tuesday. ... "We’ll crown an All-Star All-Star as the Skills champion, and that should be a lot of fun.”

On Wednesday, the NHL announced which players will be competing in the first six events. To no one's surprise, Connor McDavid will be competing in the fastest skater.

McDavid is the favorite to win the Fastest Skater competition. The Edmonton Oilers captain will also compete in the passing challenge, stick handling challenge and accuracy shooting challenge.

NHL skills competition full lineups ft Connor McDavid

Fastest skater

Only five of the 12 All-Stars have decided to participate in the fastest skater competition.

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
  • Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
  • Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

One-Timers

Eight of the 12 NHL All-Stars will participate in the one-time competition.

  • Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
  • Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
  • Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
  • Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
  • David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

NHL Passing Challenge

In the NHL passing challenge, 11 of the 12 All-Stars will compete:

  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • William Nylander
  • Cale Makar
  • Mathew Barzal
  • J.T. Miller
  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Quinn Hughes
  • Connor McDavid
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Auston Matthews
  • Leon Draisaitl

NHL Hardest Shot

Only five players will participate in the hardest shot:

  • Auston Matthews
  • Cale Makar
  • David Pastrnak
  • J.T. Miller
  • Elias Pettersson

Stick-handling

Nine players will compete in the stick-handling competition.

  • Quinn Hughes
  • Connor McDavid
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • David Pastrnak
  • Mathew Barzal
  • William Nylander

NHL Accuracy Shooting

Ten All-Stars will compete in the accuracy shooting challenge.

  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Cale Makar
  • Connor McDavid
  • Quinn Hughes
  • J.T. Miller
  • David Pastrnak
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • William Nylander
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Auston Matthews

