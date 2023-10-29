Is Connor McDavid playing Heritage Classic today? Looking at Oilers superstar's availability

The highly anticipated Heritage Classic is just around the corner, and Edmonton Oilers fans are eager to know whether their superstar, Connor McDavid, will be taking the ice. As the clock ticks down to this outdoor spectacle, the question on everyone's mind is whether McDavid will be in the lineup for this thrilling matchup against the Calgary Flames.

The answer to this pressing question isn't crystal clear just yet. McDavid, dealing with an upper-body injury, took a significant step toward his return by participating in a full practice at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Saturday. This practice session is a crucial development, indicating that McDavid's recovery is progressing positively.

During Saturday's practice, McDavid showcased his skills and dedication, participating in all the drills and activities. However, it's not time to break out the celebratory cheers yet. Head coach Jay Woodcroft, cautious and considerate of his star player's well-being, did not make a definitive commitment to McDavid's presence in Sunday's Heritage Classic.

According to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Woodcroft has opted for a prudent approach, leaving the decision in the capable hands of the player himself.

As a result, Connor McDavid's availability for the Heritage Classic is in limbo, hinging on how he feels on Sunday. This decision approach effectively labels McDavid's participation as a game-time decision. For fans, this creates an air of suspense, anticipation and excitement as they eagerly await the final verdict on their beloved captain's involvement in this historic outdoor event.

The Heritage Classic is primed to deliver a memorable showdown, and the presence of McDavid could make it even more special.

How did Connor McDavid get injured?

The Edmonton Oilers faced an unexpected setback as their star player and captain, McDavid, left the ice prematurely during a recent game against the Winnipeg Jets. An altercation with the Jets' Josh Morrissey at Rogers Place raised concerns about McDavid's health just 7 minutes and 27 seconds into the first period.

McDavid sustained an upper-body injury on October 21 against the Jets and was expected to be sidelined for 1-2 weeks. Following the 3-2 overtime loss, McDavid was unavailable to the media, receiving attention from the training staff.

Reports indicated that McDavid clutched his back or hip during the latter half of the third period and didn't play late into the game. Despite the setback, he had two assists earlier in the game, bringing his season total to two goals and eight points in five outings.