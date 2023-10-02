Is Connor McDavid playing tonight against Seattle Kraken? Edmonton Oilers captain's availability explored

Edmonton Oilers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their star player and captain, Connor McDavid, is set to hit the ice tonight. The Oilers are gearing up for a pre-season matchup against the Seattle Kraken, and McDavid's presence is undoubtedly a welcome sight for the team and its supporters.

In the lead-up to the game, the Oilers have revealed their projected lines and Connor McDavid will be an integral part of their lineup. The projected forward lines feature Zach Hyman alongside McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, a combination that promises offensive firepower. McDavid's remarkable speed and playmaking abilities make him a force to be reckoned with on any given night.

Here are the Edmonton Oilers' projected lines for the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken:

Forwards:

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Leon Draisaitl

Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne - James Hamblin - Raphael Lavoie

Seth Griffith - Brad Malone - Xavier Bourgault

Defence:

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Ben Gleason - Philip Broberg

Cam Dineen - Phil Kemp

Goalies:

Jack Campbell

Calvin Pickard

This roster configuration showcases the Oilers' depth and their reliance on the dynamic trio of Hyman, McDavid, and Draisaitl to generate offensive chances. The captain's ability to control the game and create scoring opportunities for himself and his linemates is a constant source of excitement for Oilers fans.

Connor McDavid's presence on the ice remains crucial for the Edmonton Oilers.

The game against the Seattle Kraken marks the final road game of the Oilers' pre-season schedule. The contest will take place at Climate Pledge Arena and will be streamed live on Oilers Plus, allowing fans to witness McDavid and his teammates in action.

The Oilers are coming off a 5-2 defeat against the Vancouver Canucks in their previous pre-season game. Despite the loss, the Oilers received goals from Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie, showcasing their offensive potential. Netminder Stuart Skinner made 18 saves, facing a Canucks lineup that included some of their top players.

Following their encounter with the Kraken, the Edmonton Oilers will conclude their pre-season with home games at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken.

For fans eager to catch Connor McDavid and the Oilers in action, Monday's game will be available for viewing on Oilers Plus at 8:00 pm MT. The Live Pre-Game Show will also begin 30 minutes before the puck drop, offering in-depth coverage and analysis. Oilers enthusiasts can also tune in to the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED, for live radio commentary.