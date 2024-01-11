Is Corey Perry married? Exploring former Chicago Blackhawks forward's personal life

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry is married to Blakeny Perry, a Canadian native from Timmins, Ontario.

The couple tied the knot on Jul. 18, 2015, surrounded by the lush beauty of Koerner Gardens. Before becoming Mrs. Perry, Blakeny, formerly known as Blakeny Robertson, pursued her education at Western University.

Their love story began in 2010 when they met through a mutual friend at a London bar, where Blakeny worked as a bartender. Their first date was a memorable trip to the African Lions Safari. After four years of dating, Corey sealed the deal with a romantic proposal at New Port Beach in 2014.

The wedding bells rang in 2015, marking the union of Corey and Blakeny. Despite Corey's high-profile hockey career, Blakeny has chosen to keep their personal life relatively private. Their joy expanded in Aug. 2017 when they welcomed their son, Griffen. The five-year-old is a devoted fan of his father's hockey endeavors.

Meanwhile, Blakeny, often seen cheering from the stands, has been actively involved in charitable causes, like the Lady Duck Soiree, the Learn to Play Programme and the Ronald McDonald House.

Corey Perry's controversial exit: Rumors, termination, and a fresh start in the NHL

The hockey world was abuzz with rumors linking former Blackhawks forward Corey Perry to Connor Bedard's mother. The rumors surfaced amidst the termination of Perry's contract by the Blackhawks on Nov. 30.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was compelled to address the swirling speculations, vehemently denying any involvement of players or their families. He labeled such claims as "wildly inaccurate" and "disgusting," distancing the team from the off-ice drama.

Corey Perry, whose contract dissolution followed an unacceptable conduct revelation, met NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, obtaining clearance to sign with a new team. Despite technically being eligible to play, his tainted reputation prompted teams to exercise caution before considering Perry's signing.

The Blackhawks cited Perry's engagement in conduct breaching contractual terms and internal policies, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach after the Kyle Beach situation. Perry issued a public apology, acknowledging inappropriate behavior and committing to addressing alcohol-related struggles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corey Perry, showcasing productivity with nine points in 16 games for Chicago, has the opportunity to join a new team. Additionally, the possibility of an NHLPA appeal of his termination lingers, with a decision expected by late January.