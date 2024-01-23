Is Corey Perry playing tonight against Columbus Blue Jackets? Latest on NHL veteran's anticipated Oilers debut

The Edmonton Oilers made headlines on Monday as they announced the signing of veteran winger Corey Perry to a one-year, $775,000 contract. This move stirred anticipation among fans, eager to see how the 38-year-old forward would contribute to the team's dynamic lineup.

However, disappointment looms for Oilers supporters Tuesday night, as Perry won't take the ice in the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the news of Perry's absence. According to NHL insider Jason Gregor, Knoblauch said that Perry is expected to debut on Saturday, indicating a slight deviation from the original plan for him to play tonight.

Despite the setback, there's optimism among Oilers fans as they look forward to witnessing Corey Perry in action against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. His versatility allows him to slot into different positions within the lineup, and the Oilers coaching staff is likely to explore various roles for him, starting with a potential bottom-six position.

Perry's recent stint with the Chicago Blackhawks showcased his on-ice prowess, with four goals, nine points, 26 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 11 hits in just 16 games before his contract was terminated in late November.

As Oilers fans patiently await Corey Perry's debut in the blue and orange jersey, the anticipation and speculation surrounding his role within the team continue to grow.

The NHL veteran forward Corey Perry signed a one-year deal to finish the season with the Edmonton Oilers, earning $750,00 and some performance bonuses.

However, in November, when the Chicago Blackhawks canceled his contract, Perry, at age 38, was no longer under any commitment. After an internal investigation, the Blackhawks claimed that a violation of club policies occurred in what they described as a workplace issue.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson chose not to disclose this information but revealed no criminal case was involved.

Finally, Perry apologized for his “inappropriate and wrong conduct” in reaction to the incident. He declared his intention to go in for a professional treatment of alcohol use disorder and mental health.

This transition is quintessential for the Oilers, who are on a remarkable 13-game winning spree at this juncture. The team’s outstanding turnaround comes after a slow beginning that resulted in the firing of their head coach. The win streak is expected to continue since Perry adds a lot of experience and depth to the team.