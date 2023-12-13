Is Craig Berube married? All we know about his ex-wife Rebecca

Craig Berube, a former professional ice hockey player and a notable figure in coaching, is a divorced man and a devoted father to three children. His ex-wife, Rebecca Berube, formerly known as Rebecca Bricker, was born on Dec. 25, 1969.

The couple shares two sons, Jake Berube and Nashota Berube, and a daughter, Charlotte Berube. Despite their separation, the Berube family remains connected through their shared commitment to co-parenting.

Rebecca Berube comes from an athletic family background, with both her parents, Bob Bricker and Lynda Feeny, having been former track coaches at Neshaminy High School. This sports-oriented upbringing likely played a role in shaping the family's shared passion for athletics.

While details about the reasons behind Craig and Rebecca's divorce are not known, their dedication to co-parenting is evident in their shared responsibility for raising their three children. The focus remains on maintaining a healthy relationship for the well-being of Jake, Nashota, and Charlotte.

As Craig Berube continues his hockey career, his past and present familial ties remain an integral part of his life, showcasing a commitment to both his professional and personal spheres.

St. Louis Blues Shake-Up: Craig Berube fired as coach; Drew Bannister takes the helm

The St. Louis Blues have parted ways with Craig Berube, who served as their coach for six seasons.

Berube's dismissal came after the team's fourth consecutive loss, a 6-4 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings. The Blues, standing at 13-14-1 and ranking sixth in the Central Division, have struggled, occupying 26th place in the NHL for goals per game (2.82).

Drew Bannister, formerly coaching Springfield in the AHL, has been tapped as Berube's replacement. Bannister, 49, is set to make his debut behind the bench on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center.

Berube, 57, took over as coach on Nov. 20, 2018, replacing Mike Yeo. Under his leadership, the Blues achieved their first and only Stanley Cup championship in 2019, boasting an impressive record of 206-131-44.

Bannister brings a wealth of experience, having coached Springfield for the last three seasons with a notable 93-58-19 record. The former NHL defenseman, selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1992 NHL Draft, played 164 regular-season games from 1995-2001 for various teams.

They include the Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Mighty Ducks and New York Rangers. The Blues will be eager to see how Bannister's coaching impacts their performances.