Is Daniel Sprong playing tonight against Dallas Stars? May 13, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Seattle Kraken forward Daniel Sprong has been out of action for the past two games due to an upper-body injury. However, there is hope that he may be able to return to the lineup for Saturday's Game 6 against the Dallas Stars.

According to the NHL's media site, Sprong did not play in Thursday's game against Dallas. He's currently considered day-to-day, and while the team hasn't provided a definitive timeline for his return, there is a chance that he could be back on the ice for Saturday's game.

Daniel Sprong's absence has undoubtedly been felt by the Kraken, as he's been a key contributor for them this season. His presence in the lineup could make a significant difference in the outcome of Saturday's game.

A look at Daniel Sprong NHL career

Daniel Sprong's NHL career began in 2015 when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the NHL Draft. Although Sprong was born in the Netherlands, his family moved to Canada in 2005 to help his hockey career. After a successful season with Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he led the team with 88 points, Sprong impressed the Penguins management at training camp and made the opening-night roster for the 2015-16 season.

In his fourth NHL game, Sprong scored his first NHL goal against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15, 2015. Sprong would go on to play 18 games for the Penguins that season, scoring two goals. However, he was eventually returned to Charlottetown, where he spent most of the next two seasons.

Daniel Sprong started the 2017-18 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh's American Hockey League affiliate. After an eight-game midseason callup, where he had three points, he was sent back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and finished the season tied for fifth in the AHL with 65 points in 65 games. This performance showed that he was ready for more time in the NHL.

After spending the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Sprong signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 3, 2022. He was in training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Throughout his NHL career, Daniel Sprong has shown flashes of brilliance and offensive skill. He has a quick release and a great shot, which has helped him score goals at every level he has played at. However, consistency has been an issue for him, and he has struggled to find a permanent spot in an NHL lineup.

