Is David Krejci playing today against Florida Panthers? April 23, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Boston Bruins are facing uncertainty regarding the status of David Krejci for their Game 4 matchup against the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon. The center was a late scratch for Game 3 due to an upper-body injury, and his availability for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

Shawn Hutcheon @ShawnHutcheon Bruins Jim Montgomery on David Krejci's status, "There's no real update. I would just say he's questionable for tomorrow (Sunday)." Bruins Jim Montgomery on David Krejci's status, "There's no real update. I would just say he's questionable for tomorrow (Sunday)."

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery stated that Krejci is "50-50" to play in Game 4, leaving the team in a difficult position with their top two centers out of commission. Patrice Bergeron was also unavailable for Game 3 due to an upper-body injury and did not travel with the team to Florida.

Due to David Krejci's absence in Game 3, Charlie Coyle took over as the first-line center, and Pavel Zacha took over as the second-line center. Trent Frederic was promoted to third-line center, while Tomas Nosek stayed on the fourth line.

The departure of Krejci, a seasoned veteran with 158 playoff games under his belt, will definitely be felt by the Bruins. Krejci appeared in the first two games of the series, but his injury has certainly limited his availability in the future.

As the Bruins prepare for Game 4, they will have to hope for a speedy recovery for both Krejci and Bergeron to have the best chance at advancing in the playoffs. Until then, the team will have to rely on their depth and adaptability to overcome the loss of their top centers.

David Krejci: A Look Back at the Career of a Boston Bruins Star

David Krejci's journey to the NHL began when he was selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft. He played for Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and had an impressive 144 points in 117 games over two seasons. He was then called up to the Providence Bruins of the AHL in 2007-08 and scored 27 points in 56 games.

Krejci burst onto the NHL scene in the following season, getting 73 points in 82 games and leading the League with a plus-37 rating. He was a key player in the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup victory, leading the league with 23 points in 25 games and scoring a hat trick in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Throughout his career, Krejci has been a consistent forward for the Bruins despite some injury setbacks. He tied his NHL career-high with 73 points in 2018-19 and helped Boston reach the Cup Final before losing to the St. Louis Blues.

David Krejci spent the previous season playing in his native Czech Republic before returning to the NHL on a one-year contract with the Bruins in 2022. He celebrated his 1,000th NHL game with three assists in a 6-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in January 2023.

Poll : 0 votes