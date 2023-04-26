Is David Krejci playing tonight against the Florida Panthers? April 26, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Boston Bruins center David Krejci will not be available for Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday due to an upper-body injury, according to Conor Ryan of Boston.com. Krejci already missed the previous two games after being a late scratch ahead of Game 3 last Friday. He has recorded one assist and four shots on goal in the postseason so far.

Head coach Jim Montgomery provided an update on Krejci's status on Tuesday, saying that the veteran forward is "progressing well" and could potentially be back in the lineup for Game 6 on Friday. However, with the Bruins currently leading the best-of-seven series 3-1, there may not be a need for a sixth game.

Krejci's absence has been felt by the Bruins, as he is a key component of their offensive attack. The 36-year-old Czech native has been with the Bruins for his entire NHL career and has been a reliable scorer and playmaker for the team.

In his absence, the Bruins will look to other players to step up and contribute offensively.

A look at David Krejci's NHL career

David Krejci was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft and began his professional career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before moving up to the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins. It wasn't long before he made his NHL debut with Boston, and he quickly established himself as a valuable asset to the team.

In the 2008-09 season, Krejci had a breakout year, tallying 73 points in 82 games and leading the league in plus-minus with a plus-37 rating. However, it was his performance in the 2011 Stanley Cup playoffs that cemented his legacy as a Bruins legend. Krejci led the playoffs in scoring with 23 points, including 12 goals, and was instrumental in Boston's championship run.

In the years following the Cup win, Krejci continued to be a consistent force for the Bruins, despite some injury setbacks. He tied his career-high in points (73) in the 2018-19 season and helped lead Boston to another Stanley Cup Final appearance, though they ultimately fell to the St. Louis Blues.

David Krejci's tenure with the Bruins came to a temporary end in the 2021-22 season when he opted to play in his native Czech Republic for a season. But the 36-year-old center was back in Boston for the 2022-23 season, signing a one-year deal with the team.

In January 2023, David Krejci played in his 1,000th NHL game, a milestone that few players have reached. He marked the occasion with three assists in a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, showing that even after all these years, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

