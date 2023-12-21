Is David Pastrnak married? Looking into the Boston Bruins forward's personal life

David Pastrnak, the dynamic forward for the Boston Bruins, continues to dazzle fans with his on-ice prowess, currently standing fourth in the league's points leaderboard with 43 points and fourth in goals with 19.

As one of the NHL's standout wingers, Pastrnak's performances on the ice have earned him a special place in the hearts of Bruins supporters. Amid his sporting excellence, a section of fans are curious about his personal life, particularly his marital status.

As of now, David Pastrnak is not married, but he is romantically involved with his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson.

Rebecca Rohlsson

The couple began dating in 2018, and Rohlsson has her own professional achievements. Initially working as a hostess and salesperson at Svenska Dagbladet, she later joined Saljfokus Nordic AB as a sales representative. Her journey also includes roles as a customer booker at Exceed Sverige and an event planner, starting with her position as an event staffer at People Partner Sweden.

The couple experienced the joy of parenthood with the birth of their son, Viggo Rohl, born on June 17, 2021. However, their happiness was short-lived, as tragedy struck six days later when Viggo tragically passed away.

The couple recently gave birth to their daughter Freya Ivy Pastrnak in June 2023. David took to Instagram to update his fans on becoming a father and captioned:

"Freya Ivy Pastrnak is now born. we’ve dreamt about this moment for long time and I couldn’t be more proud of my two beautiful girls. I can’t wait to watch you be the best mamma to our little nugget."

While David Pastrnak's professional life continues to shine brightly on the ice, his personal life reflects the bittersweet moments that accompany fame. Fans remain supportive of Pastrnak and appreciate his dedication not only to the sport but also to navigating life's challenges with resilience.

More on David Pastrnak and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson

The Bruins forward and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, often grace the spotlight of David's Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their lives off the ice. The couple frequently shares moments from parties, film festivals, various events, and creating a visual diary of their experiences.

Last year, the couple made an appearance at the Film Festival 2022, adding to their list of public outings.

Notably, they also attended the Vary Film Festival before that, both elegantly adorned in white-themed dresses. Their social media updates even revealed a memorable encounter with Hollywood star Johnny Depp, showcasing the couple's connection to the entertainment world.