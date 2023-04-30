Is David Pastrnak playing tonight against the Florida Panthers? 30 April 2023 NHL Playoffs

David Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins' right-winger is expected to hit the ice tonight in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Pastrnak has been relatively quiet during the postseason, but in Friday's Game 6, he potted two power-play goals, bringing his playoff total to three.

Despite his efforts, the Bruins suffered a 7-5 loss, and the Presidents' Trophy winners are facing the possibility of an early playoff exit. Pastrnak's second goal gave Boston a brief 4-3 lead in the third period, but the game spiraled out of control from there.

The player had a remarkable regular season, scoring 61 goals and tallying 113 points. However, his lack of production in the playoffs has been a concern for the Bruins.

Friday's multi-point performance was his first in six games, and the 26-year-old may need to step up his game if the Bruins are going to avoid a shocking first-round exit.

The Bruins have a history of strong performances in Game 7s, and Pastrnak will undoubtedly play a crucial role if Boston hopes to continue its playoff run. His offensive skills will be necessary to help the Bruins overcome the Panthers and advance to the next round.

As the puck drops tonight, all eyes will be on Pastrnak to see if he can elevate his game and lead the Bruins to victory.

A look at David Pastrnak NHL career

David Pastrnak's breakout season came in 2016-17, where he finished second on the Bruins with 70 points. His impressive performance earned him a six-year, $40 million contract in 2017.

The following season, he again ranked second on the Bruins with 80 points while forming one of the best lines in the league with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

David Pastrnak's offensive output continued to improve, with him scoring 81 points in 66 regular-season games in 2018-19. He also played a crucial role in the Bruins' journey to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.

In 2019-20, Pastrnak tied for third in the NHL with 95 points and shared the Maurice Richard Trophy with Alex Ovechkin after they tied for the league lead with 48 goals. He was also named captain of the Atlantic Division team for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

On March 2, 2023, David Pastrnak committed to the Bruins long term by signing an eight-year, $90 million contract. His impressive performance on the ice made this decision an easy one for the Bruins. He scored at least 40 goals for the third time in the NHL and was among the top 20 in Bruins history in goals, hat tricks, assists, and points.

David Pastrnak's hat trick in April 2023 made him the first Bruins player to score 60 goals in one season since Phil Esposito in 1974-75. It also helped Boston set a new NHL record of 63 wins when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center.

