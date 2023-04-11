Is Devon Levi playing tonight against New Jersey Devils? Latest update on goalie ahead of matchup on April 11, 2023

The Buffalo Sabres are set to take on the New Jersey Devils, and all eyes will be on rookie goaltender Devon Levi.

The 21-year-old netminder has been a revelation for the Sabres since making his NHL debut last month. He'll be looking to continue his impressive form tonight against a struggling Devils team.

The Buffalo News @TheBuffaloNews Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters that Devon Levi will be an option to start Tuesday if the rookie goalie isn't fatigued. buffalonews.com/sports/sabres/… Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters that Devon Levi will be an option to start Tuesday if the rookie goalie isn't fatigued. buffalonews.com/sports/sabres/…

In his first five NHL starts, Levi has posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. While those numbers may not jump off the page, they represent a significant improvement over what Buffalo got from their goaltenders earlier in the season.

Levi's emergence has been a key factor in the Sabres' late-season surge, as they refused to go quietly in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the New York Rangers was a crucial two points for Buffalo, with Levi playing a starring role, turning aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime before stopping four of five shootout attempts.

With just three games remaining on the schedule (including a back-to-back set to close out the season), Devon Levi seems likely to start at least two as the Sabres try to muscle aside the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders to secure a playoff berth.

For Levi, tonight's game represents another opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level. He has shown remarkable poise and confidence for a player his age, and if he can continue to perform at a high level, he could be a key piece of the Sabres' future for years to come.

Breaking down Devon Levi's contract

Devon Levi, the promising young goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres, has a contract worth a total of $4.7 million, with a salary of $925,000 for the 2022-23 season. His contract includes $92,500 in signing bonuses and $832,500 in base salary.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2020 entry draft as the 212th overall pick, Levi's contract will run through the end of the 2024-25 season. At the age of 23, he will become a 10.2 (c) player, which means that he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency if his contract is not extended before that time.

The Buffalo Sabres clearly see great potential in Devon Levi, as evidenced by his contract terms. As he continues to refine his skills, it is likely that his salary will increase, making him a valuable asset to the team and an up-and-coming star in the NHL.

Poll : 0 votes