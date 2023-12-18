Is Dylan Larkin playing tonight against Anaheim Ducks? Red Wings make decision on captain's return

In a much-anticipated moment for Detroit Red Wings fans, captain Dylan Larkin is set to return to the lineup tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Larkin, who was sidelined due to an upper-body injury, will be activated from injured reserve, ending his four-game absence.

The news of Larkin's return was officially confirmed by the Detroit Red Wings' official Twitter account, where they shared:

"Per Coach Lalonde, Dylan Larkin will be in the lineup tonight."

This revelation comes as a boost for the Red Wings, as they look forward to having their dynamic captain back on the ice.

Larkin is expected to play a pivotal role, reclaiming his position on the top line and the first power play unit. In his absence, the team faced challenges, making his return a significant development for the Red Wings as they aim to regain momentum in the league.

The captain's presence has been sorely missed, given his impressive contributions throughout the season. Larkin has notched up 11 goals, 25 points, 31 penalty minutes and fired 83 shots on net over 24 contests.

Larkin's injury occurred during a clash with the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9, where a hit from Mathieu Joseph resulted in the captain being sidelined. The game, which saw the Senators triumph 5-1, took a toll on Larkin during a first-period power play when he took a cross-check to the head and neck from Joseph, leading to a collision with Ottawa's Parker Kelly.

The incident left Larkin face-down on the ice, prompting concerns about his well-being. Though he eventually stood up, he had to exit the game, subsequently missing the team's past four matchups.

As Larkin takes to the ice against the Anaheim Ducks, Red Wings fans eagerly anticipate his impact, hoping his return will spark a positive turn for the team.

Red Wings lost 1-0 to Flyers without Dylan Larkin

In Dylan Larkin's absence, the Detroit Red Wings faced a challenging matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, witnessing Samuel Ersson's stellar performance in goal. Ersson's entire family, who traveled from Falun, Sweden, including both parents, two brothers and two sisters, hoped to see the Flyers' backup goalie in action.

Ersson's family witnessed a historic moment as he secured his third career shutout, stopping 33 shots in a 1-0 victory over Detroit. The Flyers, seemingly poised for a challenging season, have defied expectations, winning six of seven under second-year coach John Tortorella.

The Red Wings lost in three out of four games in Dylan Larkin's absence. They only secured a 6-4 victory against St. Louis Blues.