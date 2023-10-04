Is Elias Pettersson playing tonight against Seattle Kraken? | October 4 | 2023 NHL Preseason

The Vancouver Canucks will miss Elias Pettersson's services in their preseason clash against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, October 4. Pettersson has been battling with an illness and hasn't been on the ice for practice since Monday.

Initially, there was hope that he would be fit to play, but Pettersson had to miss practice again on Tuesday. The Canucks coach Rick Tocchet has ruled the 24-year-old Swede center unavailable for Wednesday's game:

"I’m not going to play him tomorrow,” said Tocchet. “That wouldn’t be fair because we don’t have a morning skate, so he hopefully feels better and can have a sweat with the four guys that aren’t playing."

Ellias Pettersson has played two preseason games, accumulating three points, thanks to one goal and two assists. The puck for the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Elias Pettersson NHL stats

Vancouver Canucks vs Anaheim Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks selected Pettersson fifth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. After being drafted, he joined the league a year later and made his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames, scoring one goal and an assist.

Pettersson had an outstanding rookie year. He recorded 66 points on 28 goals and 38 assists, earning him the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league. The 24-year-old Swede center has matured during his five-year career and has become the Canucks' best player.

Last season, Elias Pettersson had a career-high campaign with 102 points on 39 goals and 63 assists. Overall, he's played 325 games, recording an impressive 323 points through 136 goals and 187 assists.