Is Erik Cernak playing tonight against Toronto Maple Leafs? April 24, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak will not be playing in Game 4 of the playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury.

This will be his third consecutive game on the sidelines since sustaining the injury in the opening game of the playoffs.

The 25-year-old defenseman has been in and out of the lineup this season due to various injuries. Unfortunately, for the Lightning, his latest ailment has come at a crucial time in the playoffs. Cernak had a solid regular season, tallying 16 points, 100 blocked shots and 209 hits in 70 games.

In his absence, the Lightning have turned to Zach Bogosian to fill the void on defense. Bogosian has played well in Cernak's absence and will likely be counted on once again to step up in Game 4.

The Lightning will surely miss Erik Cernak's physical presence on the ice. But they have a deep and talented defensive unit that should be able to hold its own against the Maple Leafs. It remains to be seen when Cernak will be able to return to the lineup, but the Lightning will be hoping it's sooner rather than later as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting faces hearing and suspension for the hit on the Lightning's Erik Cernak

Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs is facing a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety following his illegal hit to the head of Erik Cernak of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The incident occurred during the first game of the two teams' first-round playoff series, with just over four minutes left in the second period.

The hit resulted in a match penalty for Bunting and the end of Erik Cernak's night as the defenseman was forced to leave the game due to injury. The Lightning went on to win the game 5-1, but the victory may have come at a cost if Cernak is unable to play in future games due to the hit.

The NHL takes hits to the head very seriously and has suspended Bunting for three games as a result of the incident. The league's Department of Player Safety is tasked with reviewing plays like this one to determine whether they are legal or illegal and to determine the appropriate punishment.

The NHL's decision to suspend Bunting shows that the league is committed to ensuring the safety of its players and to promoting fair play on the ice.

Poll : 0 votes