Is Erik Cernak playing tonight against Toronto Maple Leafs? April 27, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak will once again be absent from the lineup for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Cernak has been dealing with an upper-body injury since April 18. Despite being credited with three blocked shots and two penalty minutes in Game 1, he has been unable to fully return to the ice.

With the series currently standing at 3-1 in favor of Toronto, Erik Cernak's absence will be felt by the Lightning. The 25-year-old defenseman has been a key part of Tampa Bay's defensive unit this season, averaging more than 18 minutes of ice time per game and tallying 16 points in 70 regular-season appearances.

In Cernak's place, Zach Bogosian will likely remain in the lineup for Game 5. The 32-year-old defenseman has played in three of the four games in the series so far in the playoffs. While Bogosian is a solid defensive presence, he doesn't quite match the physicality and skill set of Cernak.

Despite missing Erik Cernak, the Lightning will need to come out strong in Game 5 if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. With the Maple Leafs just one win away from advancing to the second round, Tampa Bay will need to play a perfect game and rely on their depth to overcome the loss of one of their key players.

Lightning's Erik Cernak remains absent as Maple Leafs look to close out playoff series

Michael Bunting's return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup will have to wait. The forward (who recently served a three-game suspension for elbowing and interference on Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series) skated as an extra at practice on Wednesday.

Despite the Leafs winning three straight games without Bunting, he has been an important player for the team this season. Coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Bunting will not play in Thursday's Game 5 against Tampa Bay. He stated that the team is comfortable with the group that has been working and winning together.

Keefe praised rookie Matthew Knies for his recent performances, stating that he has a "confidence and swagger" that has earned him a spot on Toronto's second line (with John Tavares and Mitch Marner).

The coach has also not been shy about moving players around throughout the series. This was seen in Game 4, when Toronto trailed 4-1 in the third period before mounting a comeback to win 5-4 in overtime.

Toronto is looking to advance in a postseason series for the first time since 2004, and their recent success without Bunting shows the depth of their roster. While Bunting will undoubtedly make his return at some point, the Leafs are focused on the chemistry and momentum they have built in the current lineup.

Poll : 0 votes