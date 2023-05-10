Is Evan Bouchard playing tonight against Vegas Golden Knights? May 10, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers will have defenseman Evan Bouchard in the lineup for Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Bouchard has been one of the standout players for the Oilers this postseason, and his contributions have played a key role in the team's success so far.

In the Oilers' previous game against the Golden Knights, Bouchard showcased his offensive skills by scoring a goal and adding an assist. Both of his points came during the power play, where he has been a valuable asset for the team. With the Golden Knights struggling with discipline, Bouchard was able to take advantage and make a significant impact on the game.

The 23-year-old Bouchard has been on a hot streak, recording at least one point in all eight of the Oilers' playoff games. In addition to his three goals and 11 assists, he has also contributed with 17 shots on net and 14 hits. His even plus-minus rating indicates that he has been effective both offensively and defensively.

Evan Bouchard's role on the top power-play unit is expected to keep him productive and provide the Oilers with a crucial advantage. As the team prepares for their next game against the Golden Knights, they will be looking to Bouchard to continue his impressive performance and help them secure another victory.

A look at Evan Bouchard's NHL career

Evan Bouchard's NHL career has been nothing short of impressive since he was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Bouchard had already experienced championship success in his junior hockey career when he helped London win the 2016 Ontario Hockey League championship and Memorial Cup in his first full season with the Knights. His outstanding performance on the ice led him to be named captain of the team for the 2017-18 season.

In his rookie year with the Oilers, Evan Bouchard became the youngest defenseman in team history to score a goal at just 19 years old. Although he was sent back to London after playing seven NHL games, he continued to shine in the OHL and was named the league's top defenseman, winning the Max Kaminsky Trophy. He also represented Canada as an alternate captain at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he recorded three assists in five games.

Bouchard continued to develop his skills over the following years and secured his spot with the Oilers in the 2021-22 season. He played in 81 games, recording an impressive 12 goals and 31 assists, helping the team reach the Western Conference Final.

