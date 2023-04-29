Is Evander Kane playing tonight against the Los Angeles Kings? 29 April 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to close out their playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings tonight, and they may get a boost from the return of forward Evander Kane. Kane, who has been dealing with a minor injury, is a key contributor for the Oilers and could help them secure a spot in the next round.

Kane had a strong showing in Game 5 on Tuesday, scoring a power-play goal and adding six hits to help lead the Oilers to a 6-3 victory. His goal came in the first period and was the first of five scored in the opening frame. The Oilers were able to convert on two of their three power plays, which proved crucial to their success.

Through five playoff games, Kane has three goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 25 hits, eight penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating.

A Look at Evander Kane's NHL Career

Born to a father who was an amateur boxer and named after former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, Kane's athletic prowess was evident early on. He was signed by the Vancouver Canucks of the Western Hockey League at the young age of 15, and by the age of 17, he had already helped his team win the Memorial Cup in 2006-07.

Evander Kane's success continued in the following years. He was named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Award for the WHL's top rookie in 2007-08 and then named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team. He also played in the Top Prospects Game of the Canadian Hockey League in 2008-09.

The Atlanta Thrashers selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft and he made his NHL debut with the team the same year.

Throughout his career, Evander Kane has been known for his speed, physicality, and ability to score goals. He led the Thrashers with 151 hits in 2010-11 and scored 19 goals, and. He then had a breakout 30-goal season with the newly relocated Winnipeg Jets in 2011-12, becoming the NHL's youngest 30-goal scorer at just 20 years old.

Kane continued to be a force on the ice, leading the Jets in hits in 2012-13 and scoring his 100th NHL goal in 2014.

However, Evander Kane's career has also been marked by controversy, including accusations of assault and bankruptcy filings. In 2015, he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres, where he played for three seasons before being traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes